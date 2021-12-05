Leon vs Tigres; Where to watch the game? Here we tell you

The return match between the “Panzas Verdes” of the Lion and the Tigers of the UANL will define the first guest to the Grand Final of the Apertura 2021 tournament, in a clash of great intensity which will take place at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time on the León Stadium field.

After a formidable first leg in which both feline teams did everything in their power to win, an issue that those led by Miguel Herrera and give the first blow to the “emeralds”.

PREPARE 🇳🇬 The #ReceivingVerdiblanco each one of you does it, each place in the Stadium. Tonight, when our team takes to the field, all up and with the colors on top. 🇳🇬💚🏟🦁💚🏟🦁🇳🇬💚🇳🇬🏟🦁 pic.twitter.com/HoQ9GDfUuQ – Club León 🇲🇽 (@clubleonfc) December 4, 2021

Now the team of Ariel holan They are obliged to overcome the adverse score in Guanajuato as soon as possible for the final crossing, since they will only need one goal in favor to tie the series and advance to the next phase for better position in the standings.

For its part, the royal team will have to bet on a better strategy and try to increase the advantage on the scoreboard, since only one score against is enough to be out of the possibilities of fighting for the championship.

Where to watch the game?

León and Tigres will measure forces in the second leg of the semifinals of the Apertura 2021 tournament this Saturday, December 4 on the field of the León Stadium at 9:00 p.m., Central Mexico time, a meeting that you can follow through the signal of Fox Sports and Claro Sports.

📅 When is it played? Saturday December 4

⏰ What time is it played? 9:00 p.m.

🏟 Where do you play? Nou Camp Stadium

📺 Who transmits it? Fox Sports / Claro Sports