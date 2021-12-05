León vs Tigres: where and when to watch the match for the first ticket to the final in Liga MX

The Esmeraldas will seek to overcome the score from two goals to one at home (Photo: Twitter / @ Rafadato2)

The first finalist of the Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament is about to be announced. Emeralds from León and Tigres from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) They will collide at the León Stadium to find the ticket to the most anticipated game of the semester. After a magnificent football display commanded by Ariel Holan, changes in the strategy of Miguel Herrera they worked and he traced an adverse result on the field of the University Stadium.

There is no way back. The León Club failed to consolidate the advantage of a goal as a visitor and they will have to fight against the current to look for, at least, the tie that the classification grants them. In this sense, the presence of the public in the stands of the Stadium will be a factor of great relevance so that the pupils of the Louse Herrera do not show their offensive power to the fullest and achieve the advantage again.

As updated in the most recent epidemiological risk traffic light report, the state of Guanajuato will be green. In this way, the local authorities authorized the sports venue to may open its doors and fill all of its stands to encourage displays of support. The rest of the fans of the Monterrey or Leon team will be able to follow the actions live and direct on various platforms.

Those from León will arrive at the meeting with a disadvantage goal (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)

Place: León Stadium, León, Guanajuato.

Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Hour: 21:00.

TV: By this means, the meeting will be broadcast only on the pay signal in the Fox Sports network chronicle.

Application and internet: in the same way, users with a subscription to said paid service will be able to observe the actions in the mobile application and official website. On the other hand, Marca Claro and Claro Sports will enable the signal through their official YouTube channel for free.

Radio: listeners or those who do not have an audiovisual device within reach, will be able to follow the narration totally live by the voices of W Deportes. The meeting will be available through the 730 amplitude modulated (am), as well as the 96.9 frequency modulated (fm).

In case the result remains as before, Miguel Herrera would be reaching his final number seven in the league since his coaching career began. In that sense, he would be about to more than fulfill the objectives that Mauricio Culebro set for him when he came to replace Ricardo Ferretti. However, in order to be crowned, he must pass the solid approach from Ariel Holan, strategist who dreams of playing his first final in Liga MX.

Miguel Herrera would be about to dispute the seventh final in his career as a coach (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)

The Argentine was one of the dissatisfied with the performance of the video refereeing during the first leg and, although he has not yet been eliminated from the competition, he considered that the format that is currently played in Mexico is unfair for teams that make merits all semester to be crowned. He even assured that if he were in the role of Santiago Solari, who ended up as general leader with America:

“I will say that (I prefer) a long tournament. I do not want to say that I like one more than the other and it is not that I do not want to play an opinion, but I do not want to be hypocritical, but I do believe that a long tournament is fairer and a short tournament is more attractive and anyone can win ” .

The second finalist will be defined on the field of the Jalisco Stadium, next Sunday, December 5, when the Pumas from the National University look for traced the score from one to zero against the Rojinegros del Atlas.

