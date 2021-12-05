León Vs Tigres: Impressive hallway of the Fiera fans PHOTOS AND VIDEO

About 3,000 fans of the Club Leon they received their team before the semi-final round match Vs Tigers, at the Nou Camp Stadium.

Summoned by the Los de Arriba bar, the fans arrived from six in the afternoon and had the climax an hour later, when the buses with the emerald team arrived.

León and Tigres meet in the semifinal of Vuelta del Apertura 2021, after Ida’s duel that the royals won 2-1, so the Fiera is obliged to win to reach the Final.

Impressive green-and-white welcome to the Lion

The emerald fans placed rags and flags along 300 meters, on the fences that the Municipality installed to close the Adolfo López Mateos boulevard.

For an hour, drums, trumpets, and chants sounded incessantly. You could hear the traditional “It is rumored out there” or the Guanajuato roads, all waiting for the team.

The emerald bus arrived after seven at night and then the carnival was armed.

Smoke bombs created a special atmosphere, as if the green-and-white team crossed the gloom to fight their way to glory.

Even the Lion players were shocked

The smiles of the children dressed in green alternated with the lamps of the cell phones, activated to gain the pass of the Fiera.

Inside the bus, the technician Ariel Hello he was surprised by the number of people and by the heat they transmitted. Some players recorded the fans and responded with greetings and applause that were not heard, but were certainly felt on the street.

After eight minutes, the truck was able to enter the parking lot of the Nou Camp, while the fans took a breath and walked to the stands.

They kept rags and drums, mission accomplished.