Lee Jung Jae and Leonardo DiCaprio: Squid game actor revealed what happened in 2021 LACMA Gala | The Squid Game Netflix | Asian culture

After weeks of uncertainty, fans finally know what happened between Lee Jung Jae and Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala 2021, a prestigious event presided over by the Hollywood star in Los Angeles to which the Korean actor arrived as a guest along with the Netflix Squid game team and other prominent performers from his country, such as Lee Min Ho.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker