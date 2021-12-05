Lee Jung Jae and Leonardo DiCaprio: Squid game actor revealed what happened in 2021 LACMA Gala | The Squid Game Netflix | Asian culture

After weeks of uncertainty, fans finally know what happened between Lee Jung Jae and Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala 2021, a prestigious event presided over by the Hollywood star in Los Angeles to which the Korean actor arrived as a guest along with the Netflix Squid game team and other prominent performers from his country, such as Lee Min Ho.

The interpreter of Gi Hun, main character in the hit The Squid Game, was in charge of revealing the unknown during the interview he gave on the December 2 edition of the US program The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Lee Jung Jae in TLS with Stephen Colbert. CBS

YOU CAN SEE Park Hae Soo leaves behind Sang Woo: this is what Berlin looks like in the Korean paper house

Lee Jung Jae on the success of Squid game

After its premiere in mid-September 2021, Squid game reaped unparalleled success. One of the many achievements of this thriller K-drama was becoming the series with the largest debut in all of Netflix history and being the first Korean drama to win a prize at the Gotham Awards.

At the interview, Stephen Colbert He asked Lee Jung Jae if before filming he had foreseen how big the production would be. In this regard, the actor responded in his native language, supported by a translator: “When I read the script for the first time, it was not to that point. But actually, on my first day of shooting, I felt like something good could happen. But I definitely did not expect him to bet on his great success and I certainly did not expect to be here with you today. “

Cast of Squid Game and its director at Netflix event. Photo: AFP

On her meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio

At one point in the interview, Colbert spoke about Lee Jung Jae’s popularity and how this, already solid in his native country for decades, exploded globally with The Squid Game. He also took the opportunity to mention his meeting with Hollywood stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio.

It was there that the experienced actor revealed the story behind the selfie he took with the 47-year-old American star at the 2021 LACMA and that caused a stir on social media.

“I really couldn’t believe it. And he told me that he actually saw Squid game. He really enjoyed it and said ‘you are very lucky to be here and you did an incredible job’. It was incredible, ”he said.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Lee Jung Jae at LACMA Art + Film 2021. Photo: Instagram: @from_jjlee

YOU CAN SEE BTS: Taehyung becomes a Squid game soldier on day 3 of Los Angeles concert

What game is Lee Jung Jae best at?

Another question asked in TLS of utmost importance for fans of The Squid Game: Was Lee Jung Jae good at children’s games than he was in the series of Netflix appear adapted to mortal versions?

“Yes, of course! Especially in the game of marbles “, replied the interpreter of Gi Hun, protagonist and winner of the survival challenge in Korean fiction.