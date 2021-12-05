Latinas who triumphed in Hollywood many years before Salma Hayek and Jennifer Lopez

Katy Jurado, Lupe Vélez and Dolores del Río (Archive Photographs)

In the entertainment industry, the talent and beauty of Jennifer Lopez and Salma Hayek, there are undoubted stars. Becoming a reference for Hollywood and the world as symbols of Latino empowerment, however, before they came to conquer the entertainment industry, these actresses came to conquer the public with their unmatched talent.

From Katy Jurado until Eva LongoriaThese actresses stood out in the Hollywood spotlight, becoming icons that to this day continue to conquer new generations with their talent and charisma.

Despite having made their debut in the entertainment industry many years ago, these actresses paved the way for future generations of Latina actresses, who grew up watching and admiring their productions hoping to one day reach that level of stardom.

Katy Jurado was the first Mexican actress to be nominated for the Golden Globe and Oscar’s as best supporting actress. (Photo: Wiki Commons)

Katy Jurado

Katy was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, on January 16, 1924. During her adolescence, her family opposed the idea of ​​dedicating herself to acting, but thanks to her great talent, she managed to sign her first contract behind the back of her family. The actress began her career in full Golden Age of Mexican Cinema and little by little he made his way until he reached Hollywood.

Thanks to his roles in movies Boarding school for young ladies, The useless life of Pito Pérez and Balajú, where she played the villain roles, her talent drew the attention of great directors of the time who made her emigrate to Hollywood, where he debuted with Bull afternoon, from 1951. Because he did not understand English, Jurado memorized his speeches. A year later, he participated in At the appointed time, which became one of the classics of western cinema in the United States.

Katy Jury played Helen Ramírez with such forcefulness that it led her to win the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress. Later, the Jalisco became the first Mexican nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress for its role in What the earth inherits and worked with Marlon Brando on the only film he directed, The impenetrable face.

Lupe Vélez stood out in the film industry with her peculiar personality of a strong and independent woman

Lupe velez

Lupe was born on July 18, 1908, San Luis Potosí and began her artistic career as a dancer and vedette of the Magazine Theater, before moving to the United States, where in 1927 she managed to enter the Hollywood film industry. Among his most outstanding performances are: The Wolf Song, Palooka, Laughing Boy, Hollywood Party and The Zandunga.

The mexican hurricane It was the official nickname of the actress in Hollywood, who stood out in the film industry with her peculiar personality of a strong and independent woman, in addition to the fact that she presented herself only as Lupe, thus showing that the nicknames they gave her did not really represent the great woman she was.

“I simply believe that I am different. I am not beautiful, but I have beautiful eyes and I know what to do with them. Even though the public thinks I am a very wild girl, I really am not. It’s just me, Lupe Vélez, simple and natural ”, The actress commented during an interview a couple of years ago when she was questioned where her talent came from.

Dolores del Río managed to be one of the first Latinas to obtain a star on the Walk of Fame (Photo: Facebook / La Época de Oro del Cine Mexicano)

Dolores del Rio

María de los Dolores Asúnsolo y López Negrete, known as Dolores del Río, was a Mexican actress born on August 3, 1904 in Victoria de Durango and is recognized as the first Latin American actress to succeed in Hollywood cinema, with an outstanding career during the 20s and 30s, in addition managed to be one of the first Latinas to earn a star on the Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles California.

Dolores began her career in Hollywood in 1925, where thanks to her talent and charisma, she starred in more than 34 Hollywood films.

When his career in the United States began to decline in the early 1940s, Pains He decided to return to Mexico and join the national cinema. During the rest of the 1940s and throughout the 1950s, the actress was active in Mexican cinema, although she also acted in Argentina and Spain.

Isela Vega was the first Latin American to appear on the cover of Play Boy magazine naked.

Isela Vega

Isaela was a Mexican actress, screenwriter, producer and director of cinema born on November 5, 1939 in Hermosillo, Sonora and was one of the actresses who had the most recognition in Hollywood for her outstanding participation in series and films.

During the seventies he starred in several productions such as The cry of the turtle, Celestinaor The rules of the game, and thanks to her incredible talent, she was nominated for the Ariel Awards for the best female performance for the first time. Three years earlier it had become the first Latin American to appear on the cover of the magazine Playboy naked

The last production in which Vega participated was in the famous Netflix series: The house of flowers in the role of Victoria Aguirre and thanks to her participation in Mexican production, the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences recognized her career with the Ariel de Oro for a career of more than fifty years in the sector.

Elpidia Carrillo managed to be hired as an actress and played several roles in Hollywood productions, even though she had not studied acting. (Photo: Special)

Elpidia Carrillo

Elpidia Carrillo, who was born on August 16, 1961 in Parácuaro, Michoacán, is a Mexican actress and director, who is considered the leading actress of indigenous descent in gaining recognition on the international film circuit in Hollywood.

She had a difficult life until she was discovered by a photographer, who asked her to be his model for a project, thus She managed to be hired as an actress and to do various roles in Hollywood productions, even though she had not studied acting.

In the 1980s, the actress reached her peak starring starring in films such as Saved under the orders of Oliver Stone and worked with Richard Gere and Jack Nicholson, although his most remembered performance is that of Predator, alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and where she was acclaimed by international critics for her outstanding performance.

Despite the fact that Eva Longoria was born in the United States, the actress always considered herself Mexican. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni

Eva Longoria

The famous actress Eva Longoria, who was born on March 5, 1976 in Corpus Christi, Texas, United States is an actress with Mexican descent who with her talent made her way among the great current actresses of Hollywood.

Although the dream of Eva Longoria It was to be a model, when she tried, she did not manage to enter the modeling industry because of her stature, it was in this way that she unexpectedly began her acting career. Longoria was discovered by a talent scout, with whom she signed a contract and took her to the city of Los Angeles to try her luck in the world of film and television after years of competing in beauty pageants and finishing her career. Bachelor of Science from college in Texas, Eva went on to explore acting in Hollywood.

Longoria She had her first role on an American television show in 1999, later having a special guest appearance in an episode of the series. Beverly Hills, 90210. Eva also had special appearances in the show General Hospital (2000) , which led to her landing her first role as an official cast member on the series, The Young and the Restless

Eve is one of the most versatile women in Hollywood, debuting as producer, philanthropist, fashion designer and mom. Despite being born in the United States, Eva always considered herself Mexican and conquered Hollywood representing Latin women in different opportunities with his films and series, performances that brought him his triumph at the Golden Globes, the SAG and the ALMA Awards.

Adriana Barraza began her career as an actress in 1985 and has been in the business for more than 50 years, establishing herself as one of the most successful and prominent actresses in Hollywood and Mexican cinema in the medium. EFE / Hector Kerka



Adriana barraza

The outstanding actress Adriana Barraza was born on March 5, 1956 in Toluca de Lerdo, State of Mexico and began her career as an actress in 1985 and has more than 50 years of experience, establishing herself as one of the Hollywood and film actresses most successful and outstanding Mexican, participating in more than 30 productions throughout his career.

Your work next to Alejandro González Iñárritu on Love Dogs and Babel they put it in the eye of Hollywood where she has worked on various projects, and where in 2006 she reached an Oscar’s nomination for best supporting actress.

In 2015, the Mexican actress was diagnosed with cancer, however, that did not stop her and she participated in productions such as: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which premiered on April 26, 2020, and was broadcast by the channel Showtime . Barraza currently divides her time between film, theater, television and the school that she has had in South Florida for more than a decade, which keeps her focused on her professional career.

