La Jornada – UANL medical students protest against changes in evaluation

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon.- Faced with changes in the evaluation method, students from the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León held various protests, closed streets and created videos through social networks to show their discontent.

With the hashtag # Afuera7070, students from various semesters of Medicine explained that the Faculty changed its way of evaluating, which makes it difficult to acquire passing grades and increases mental health problems among students.

According to the students, they were previously qualified by two areas, theory and practice; the first with a weighting of 70 points out of 100 and the second with 30.

From the August-December 2021 semester, to pass, students must obtain 70 or more in theory or 70 more in laboratory; If both items are not approved, the matter is failed.

“At the beginning of the semester they wanted to make a request to the managers to remove this from 70/70, the biggest reason was the problems triggered by this, such as mental health, call it anxiety, depression, suicide attempts, is True, as the Faculty of Medicine reported, there are health services, ”explained Isabella Martínez, a student of the Faculty of Medicine in the third semester through a video uploaded to social networks.

“We understand that the duty of a doctor is with patients and with human lives and that they have to have difficulty, I reiterate, for me it is very important that they know that we all agree with this, but we are not asking to be awarded a qualification We are not asking that they give us a 70, we are not asking that the pass be 60 either, we are asking that we be given the points that with much or little effort were obtained, ”said Martínez.

“The new evaluation model seems quite confusing, no official section has been made public that determines the model in detail … The teaching and evaluation model that is handled specifically in the Faculty of Medicine is not pedagogical at all, our despair is such that most of the students are being treated because at least once they have had suicidal ideas or have tried it due to pressure ”, said Alberto“ Epsylon ”, also a student of the Faculty.

The students created a page to collect signatures against the Faculty, accusing the educational institution of “Training doctors with depression.”

Three days after the launch of the page, more than 482 firms have been added.

In addition, on Friday night, hundreds of students marched down Avenida Madero in front of the Faculty of Medicine in Monterrey, blocking traffic: although they demanded to be attended by the principal Edelmiro Pérez, they were not received.

Through a statement, the UANL assured that the new evaluation system “is the best way to guarantee that students acquire the learning of theoretical elements and development of practical and attitudinal skills that allow them to fulfill their professional function with quality, safety and security. confidence”.