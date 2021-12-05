Kylie Jenner has broken her silence regarding what happened at the Astroworld Festival, where at least eight people were killed and more than 300 injured after a massive stampede during Travis Scott’s presentation. Kylie, who is pregnant, attended the show with her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with Travis, and her sister Kendall Jenner.

The authorities have pointed out that a crowd of people among the 50,000 attendees at the concert “began to compress” in front of the stage, causing chaos, some panic and in turn, injuries.

Kylie Jenner defends Travis Scott after Astroworld Festival tragedy

Through a post on your Instagram account, the businesswoman expressed her condolences for the victims of the tragedy and, at the same time, supported Travis, who has been criticized for not stopping the show when the incident happened.

“Travis and I are heartbroken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers go out to all who lost their lives, were injured, or affected in any way by the events of yesterday. And also for Travis, who I know cares deeply about his fans and the Houston community. “Kylie wrote in an Instagram story.

Subsequently, the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Clarified that neither she nor Travis were aware of what had happened.

“I want to make it clear that we were not aware of any deaths until the news came out after the show and there is no way that [yo] would have continued filming or [Travis] acting”Kylie added.

Travis Scott, “absolutely devastated” by the tragedy of the Astroworld Festival

In his first statement about the incident, Travis noted that he is “absolutely devastated“ for what happened.