Koati: Evaluna Montaner and Sebastián Villalobos tell us about their participation in the film

The film seeks to highlight the flora and fauna in Latin America, as well as raise awareness about endangered species.

By Alejandra Morón

Koatí arrived in Latin America on November 25 through Blim Tv and presents the wonderful story of a family of exotic creatures from the tropical jungles of America in an adventure that includes the message of love, friendship and family. Produced by Sofía Vergara and Marc Anthony, the film tells the story of three unlikely heroes: Nachi (Sebas Villalobos), a free-spirited koati; Xochi (Evaluna), a brave monarch butterfly; and Pako (Daniel Sosa), a hyperactive glass frog, who embark on a journey to stop an evil coral snake named Zaina (Sofía Vergara) from destroying the land of Xo.

We spoke exclusively with Evaluna and Sebas Villalobos about their participation in this film made by Latinos for families around the world.

You: Evaluna, tell us a little about your character Xochi, what will we see?

Xochi is an amazing character! When they asked me to audition, I sent my casting and thank God they liked it and I was able to voice this cool character. Xochi is a very intelligent, funny and brave little monarch butterfly who joins Nachi and Pako’s adventure to rescue the land of Xo.

You: What was the biggest challenge for you in this movie?

E: I prepared myself more than anything by working on the accent, that was the biggest challenge and it was very nice to put myself in the shoes of the Mexicans, representing such a precious character and that country so beautiful.

You: Do you know the reserve of the monarch butterfly in Mexico?

E: Unfortunately no! But I promise to go meet him very soon.

You: How was dubbing Xochi?

E: I loved doing the voice of Xochi, in English and Spanish, I feel that the one in the film is such an important and beautiful message that, yes or yes, it had to be in English and Spanish in order to reach many more people .

You: In addition to lending your voice for the monarch butterfly, you also participate in the soundtrack by performing a song, right?

E: Yes! I had the opportunity to sing a song that is heard at the key moment of the film, so I really liked it and the story is incredible.

You: What did you like the most about Koatí?

That it is a film that starred animals that many people may not know, animals that must be protected, animals that needed a voice to speak for them so that we would be more aware of taking care of our land and our beautiful fauna.

You: Sebas, what does it mean for you to participate with your voice in a movie like Koatí?

I believe that Koatí is a gift from Latin America to the world, but also to us as Latinos. I am happy and very excited to give voice to a character as beautiful as Nachi and to be able to make known this richness that in the end, as Colombians, we have in our culture.

You: What message does Koatí want to give?

That people not only enjoy the film, but that people continue to care for and conserve all those species that are in danger of extinction (others almost on the verge of disappearing). It seems to me – beyond something entertaining – something nice and sincere that we want to convey.

