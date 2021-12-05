Know the amount the actor was paid in “Rocky”

It’s no secret to anyone that Sylvester Stallone is the mastermind behind the Rocky movies. However, his retribution did not measure up to the great success he had.

Sylvester Stallone is Rocky, since he played the character his face is instantly related to the boxer from Philadelphia. For this reason, no one in the world imagines another actor bringing him to life in the movies. But, this was not luck or chance, Stallone when he wrote the script in 1975, he did it based on him as the protagonist of the film.

However, the idea of ​​seeing him on the screen leading the film was not to the liking of the producers, so the actor had to accept an agreement that he regrets to this day.

In the year he wrote the script, Stallone was not a recognized actor, working in a small movie theater as an usher. Although it was not easy to get the attention of some producers and directors. One day at the end of an audition, he had the opportunity to tell them what he had been working on and they asked him to come back later.

At the time the actor had written a script, based on a boxing match between Muhammad Ali and Chuck Wepner that took him three days.

Upon his return, the executives were very excited about the script, for which they offered him $ 360,000. However, the great detail was that Sylverter Stallone wanted to star in his own writing, because the character was made by him, but they refused because they had no experience in the acting world.

After several attempts the executives accepted but only under an agreement that they would stipulate. The settlement Sylvester regrets to date was the one million dollar amount that included payment for the script, his acting, and the money to produce the film. Although it seems like a lot, to make a movie you need a lot more than that.

But Stallone’s love for movies has no barriers. So he put together a shooting plan with the minimum budget. Among friends and family they performed and recorded with handheld cameras. Many of the scenes were filmed in one shot so as not to waste time or edit as much.

In 1976 the film was already released, defying all difficulties Sylverter succeeded. Not only did he manage to finish it, but he gained recognition from many influential people within the film industry.

In addition, in 1977, he was the winner of the Oscars in the categories “Best Director”, “Best Film” and “Best Film Editing”. Stallone was even nominated for “Best Actor” and “Best Screenplay.”

Much later, Sylvester Stallone revealed that he made a total of $ 2.5 million for the first two “Rocky” movies. An attractive figure than for a person who had not had any previous experience in the cinema.

However, the actor, seeing the success of the films, wanted to buy the rights to his character and the executives refused, claiming that he had already received his payment.

Currently, the actor mentions that this has been one of the most difficult situations that he has had to face. Almost 46 years after the premiere of the first film and having given life to the iconic character in numerous productions, Sylvester Stallone has tried in every possible way to obtain the rights to his millionaire idea but having accepted the deal with the executives is something that regrets until today.

With information from El Heraldo de México

