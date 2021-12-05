‘King Richard’ movie premieres, starring Will Smith

We have seen Will Smith delivering bullets, punches and kicks in movies like Bad boys. He has also starred in fights against aliens to defend Earth in Men in Black, or become an antihero in Suicide Squad with his role as Deadshot.

But, from this Thursday, movie lovers will observe on a giant screen one of the most inspiring roles that he has ever played, that of the tennis coach. Richard Williams, father and forger of the talent of the stars of the ‘white sport’ Venus and Serena Williams.

At 53 years old and after the sedentary lifestyle he experienced during confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic, he had to shake off and lose 10 kilos to be fit and star King Richard (King Richard: a winning family).

African-American actor who rose to world fame after starring in the 1990 series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (The prince of rap), was the subject of memes after sharing photographs in his networks in which he showed a pronounced belly. However, now he is a cause for admiration because he showed the world through his YouTube channel as lost 10 kilos in 20 weeks to become the daddy of the Williams sisters.

Stepping into the shoes of Richard Williams led Smith to seek more than just a physical resemblance.

“As an actor you never know what it is that will make you dominate a character. If you’re playing a police officer, the first time you walk around with a gun at your waist, something awakens in you and you understand the mentality. With Richard was the connection with my own daughter, Willow. I could use my own relationship with Willow and her career to really understand the space that Richard found with Venus and Serena, where he doesn’t push, don’t drive, don’t hit.

He is also the protagonist of Looking for happiness, She explains that she talked a lot with Richard’s daughters and quotes a few words that Venus said to her: when they were little and got into trouble, their punishment was that they couldn’t play tennis.

“Richard found a beautiful mindset where he wasn’t pushing but was leading them toward the dreams they had chosen as a family,” she reflects.

But surely what overwhelmed him was learning that Richard and his wife Oracene price, they learned by themselves everything about the world of tennis the two years before the birth of Venus, the eldest of their daughters, and they managed to pass their knowledge on to perfection.

“I think the thing that surprised me the most, before I decided that I had to tell this story, was that Richard had prophesied everything; who had seen a tennis match in which Virginia Ruzici won $ 40,000 and two years before the girls were born, Richard wrote plans for their entire career.

In fact, she told Oracene her dream, her prophecy, and told her that they must have two daughters who were going to be the number one and number two tennis players of all time. And I said to myself, ‘Wait, that can’t be true.’ When I went back and did my research, it felt like a powerful story of faith, love, family, and God, ”Smith explains.