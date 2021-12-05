Keanu Reeves stars in this movie that was released 30 years ago and made him a star

Keanu reeves began his career in 1989, when he was only 25 years old, the film in which he appeared is called Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, a comedy that is now considered cult and in 2020 had a third installment. But the movie that really brought him to stardom was Breaking point (Point break), which premiered on July 12, 1991.

30 years after its arrival in theaters, Reeves He is I consider one of the best actors of his generation, in addition to that he has managed to reinvent himself, since he is currently shooting the fourth installment of John Wick, a film that has positioned him among the taste of new generations.

The story focuses on Johnny Utah (Keanu Reeves), a young FBI agent, assigned to Los Angeles to investigate a bank robbery case involving a gang calling themselves “The Ex-presidents”, who carry out their blows by covering their faces with masks of Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, Lyndon B. Johnson and Jimmy Carter. The robberies are characterized by taking only the money from the boxes and taking only 90 seconds to enter and exit.

According to investigations, the disguised criminals could be young surfers, among whom is Bodhi (Patrick Swayze), a man who lives on the edge, always looking for activities to get his adrenaline pumping and with an unconventional, yet very attractive philosophy of life. Little by little, Johnny is captivated by Bodhi’s way of thinking, which will jeopardize his mission.

Even though the plot is pretty straightforward and straightforward, what’s impressive is the way the camera captured the chemistry between Reeves and Swayze, who simply managed to captivate the public. Keanu at that time he was an actor who made himself known, while Patrick I had already traveled.

The movie was filmed by the Oscar winner Kathryn Bigelow, who managed to capture photographic moments, mixed with exciting action sequences and with a couple of twists in the story that made the film become a cinematic reference at the time.

Even in 2015 they wanted to make a remake starring Edgar Ramirez and Luke Bracey, but it was not possible to achieve the same impact as the original, because at the box office it turned out to be a failure with a collection of 133 million dollars, when its production cost 105 million dollars.

If you haven’t had a chance to see the movie starring Keanu Reeves, is the best option for any day of the week, in addition to being available on the platform Amazon Prime Video.