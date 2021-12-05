Keanu Reeves’ rival would be a Latin American actor

While filming John wick 4 It is already in development, more details are being known about the next installment of the franchise. The most recent reveals it Deadline, discovering who could be one of the villains in charge of pursuing the protagonist played by Keanu Reeves. It’s about Marko Zaror.

In accordance with Deadline, Zaror is in negotiations with Lionsgate to join the plot of the next John Wick movie. As part of this new installment, Keanu Reeves is expected to be joined by actors Hiroyuki Sanada, Laurence Fishburnea, Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Lance Reddick and Shamier Anderson.

John wick 4 It will be directed by the person in charge of the previous three, Chad Stahelski. The director will feature the script developed by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. At the moment, the plot is expected to involve old rivals and friends of John Wick, who will help him and seek to assassinate him, respectively.

‘John Wick 4’: who is Marko Zaror?

Marco Zaror is a Chilean martial artist and stuntman. His fascination for martial disciplines began as a child, influenced by his mother, who is also a martial artist. He began to practice them with reference to Bruce Lee. His specialties include karate and taekwondo (2nd Dan in both arts), kung fu, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, submission wrestling, and boxing. If your participation in John wick, Keanu Reeves will have a lot of work on John wick 4.

March Zaror’s career began in 1998, when he was part of Juan Camaney in Acapulco (Victor Manuel Castro). Since then he has been present in more than a dozen productions, including Machete Kills (Robert Rodríguez, 2013) and Marvel’s The Defenders (SJ Clarkson, 2017). Before the possibility of being part of John wick 4, is recognized for his work in From Dusk till Dawn: The Series, also under the direction of Robert Rodríguez.

John wick It is presented as an option that could give another dimension to his career, as happened with Keanu Reeves, taking into account that this franchise is considered one of the best in terms of action cinema. The premiere of John wick 4 occurs on May 27, 2022