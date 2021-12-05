Keanu Reeves reveals his favorite movie of all time

One of Hollywood’s favorite actors is without a doubt Keanu reeves. Perhaps because of his modest lifestyle (documented countless times by the paparazzi), because of the flawless career that he boasts or because of his undeniable talent in front of the camera; the actor of Lebanese descent enjoys inexhaustible popularity, so it is essential to know what is your favorite movie of life.

It is well known by both the audience and the industry that the star of blockbusters What ‘Matrix ‘ or ‘John Wick’ he’s quite demanding of himself on set; then your choice seems completely logical.

Offering a question and answer session at Reddit; the also actor of ‘Constantine’ revealed that ‘A Clockwork Orange ‘ (Clockwork Orange, 1971) of Stanley kubrick It is one of his favorite feature films ever. Let’s remember that the cult director became famous for his meticulous production process, in which the shots were repeated over and over again until they were close to perfection.

In addition to the Kubrick classic, Reeves named ‘Taxi Driver’, ‘Apocalypse Now’ and ‘Stroszek’ like his other 3 favorite tapes.

In an interview with The Guardian, Keanu he deepened his admiration for Stanley kubrick and how much she would have liked to work with him. “I would have broken Kubrick”he boasted with a certain air of mischief.