Keanu Reeves and his 5 life lessons (for happiness and peace of mind)

Keanu reeves He is a high being, we are not saying that he is a god or the incarnation of Buddha, but it is clear that he knows something that the rest of us ignore and that he has found the keys to being happy and having a good life even when there are problems and tragedies .

He is one of the most popular actors of the moment (with sagas like The Matrix and John Wick, which are about to release new movies), but he does not let the power and fame go to his head and, if you read stories of people who know him, who have worked with him or who simply ran into him in somewhere, you may find out who is the most Zen that exists and does not let anything destroy your peace of mind.

Maybe it has something to do with the theory of that is immortal (and we already know that life experience gives you a different perspective and helps you discover what is really important), or maybe it’s actually Neo and he realized that the world we live in is a simulation and that it is up to us to build a different path.

Whatever the case, the actor, producer, musician, occasional meme and king of the internet, Keanu reeves She has experienced difficult times and great moments, and through all of them she found 5 essential life lessons that everyone should always keep in mind.

Keanu reeves John parra

Keanu Reeves’ Lessons (for Peace of Mind and a Happy Life)

Difficulties do not define your whole life

It is said that the actor’s childhood was not exactly stable and that his family went through several difficult times, but Reeves decided that this was not going to determine his entire existence, so he decided to change his own narrative, pursue his dreams and build a successful career. that has led him to become one of the most popular actors. This is a clear example that the past is in the past and does not necessarily determine your entire future.

Being generous always has rewards

This is something that many other successful men say, it is about thinking of others and doing something for them whenever you can. With respect to Keanu’s generosity, One Reddit user wrote: “A family friend builds movie sets, he doesn’t design, he’s one of the poor guys who just builds. Anyway, he worked on the set of Matrix and Keanu found out about the family problems he was having and gave him a $ 20,000 Christmas bonus to help him. He was also one of the few people on set who really wanted to know people’s names, he would say hello and be serious, he would talk to people as if they were his peers and not under him just because they weren’t earning practically nothing to build a set. I’ve never heard anyone say that Keanu is an idiot, he seems like the kindest person in Hollywood from a second-hand experience. “