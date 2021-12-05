Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant wedding rumors intensify

The protagonist of “Matrix” has worked a couple of times with his girlfriend on two books, they have come together to some galas and last year tender photos circulated in which the 48-year-old American illustrator is seen taking the 57-year-old actor to the set of “Matrix 4” in Germany, a country that would have struck the famous couple.

According to a publication in the entertainment magazine “OK!”, Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have already they would be looking for a house in Germany, since both go through a great moment in the relationship, in addition to the fact that soon the famous actor will begin filming “John Wick 4”.

In the publication, a source close to the protagonist of “Speed” affirms that the couple would have married in April happened in Malibu, and that the event was extremely private. There, they both read their vows and decided to unite their lives. “Keanu’s friends haven’t seen him so happy in years, it’s obvious it’s because of Alexandra and Europe,” stated the source.

Because Keanu Reeves supposedly plans to work less and spend more time with your wife in Germany, is that now the rumor is stronger that the interpreter of “Neo” is looking for a house in that country.

Alexandra Grant has been Keanu Reeves’ partner for two years and is the strongest relationship they have seen in years. Among the most famous romances that the actor has had, those lived with Wynona Rider, Charlize Theron, Cameron Diaz and Martha HigaredaHowever, since the death of his fiancee Jennifer Syme in 2001, he had not been seen in such a stable relationship.