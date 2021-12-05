Katy Perry Orlando Bloom’s romantic night in Paris, Izabel Goulart’s colorful look: celebrities in one click

Joy Corrigan enjoyed the facilities of a hotel in the Miami Beach area. There, in addition, she made a photographic production in the pool, in which she showed a patterned bikini that she combined with sunglasses (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Izabel Goulart wore a colorful look during her time in Cannes. She posed for the photographers who found her when she was leaving the hotel where she stayed and showed a set of fluorescent green yarn shorts and sweater that she combined with shoes, wallet and sunglasses

Family training. Camila Cabello went out to play sports with her mother through the streets of Los Angeles. They were photographed while walking. The artist wore a set of gray leggings and top and carried a bottle of water to cool off

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner shared a romantic evening at the exclusive Le Grand Véfour restaurant in Paris during their days in the French capital. She wore a strapless black dress with yellow shoes, while he opted for a white T-shirt and shirt that he combined with jean and sneakers.

Beyonce and Jay-Z took a helicopter in New York’s East Hampton to go to lunch at the Lucali Italian restaurant in Brooklyn. The singer wore colorful flower print pants and a white shirt rolled up

Blake Lively was photographed leaving the Westchester Count restaurant in New York. The actress wore shorts, a pink shirt and a jean jacket

Hailey Bieber was photographed getting out of her car and arriving at a hotel restaurant in West Hollywood. She wore a light jean, a white top and a jacket of different colors

Romantic night. Rihanna and her partner, rapper ASAP, went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in New York. The local press photographed them when they left the premises and they left aboard a Rolls Royce

Natalie Portman enjoyed a day at the beach at Parsley Bay in Sydney, Australia. The actress faced the cold with a light jean, a gray patterned T-shirt and a light blue wool coat

Romantic night. Katy Perry Orlando Bloom went to eat at the exclusive restaurant Le Grand Véfour in Paris. The singer wore an off-the-shoulder floral print dress, while the actor opted for gray pants, a green T-shirt and a blue jacket (Photos: The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:

ShowMatch, from the inside: a day between infallible cameras, creative decisions and pharaonic production

“The monsters” and “The new monsters”: two Italian comedies that seem tailor-made for Argentina

The fight between Ricardo Montaner and Lali Espósito for a participant of La Voz Argentina: strategies, accusations and the intervention of the VAR

The journalist Carolina Haldemann lost her voice due to a health problem: “It is exasperating to try to speak and not be heard”