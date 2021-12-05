Katy Perry Orlando Bloom’s romantic night in Paris, Izabel Goulart’s colorful look: celebrities in one click
Teleshow
In addition, Camila Cabello played sports with her mother in Los Angeles, and Joy Corrigan made a production in a Miami pool
KEEP READING:
ShowMatch, from the inside: a day between infallible cameras, creative decisions and pharaonic production
“The monsters” and “The new monsters”: two Italian comedies that seem tailor-made for Argentina
The fight between Ricardo Montaner and Lali Espósito for a participant of La Voz Argentina: strategies, accusations and the intervention of the VAR
The journalist Carolina Haldemann lost her voice due to a health problem: “It is exasperating to try to speak and not be heard”