Kate Winslet’s daughter makes her acting debut in horror movies

Mia Honey Threapleton, Kate Winslet’s daughter, has decided to follow in her footsteps in acting. That blonde girl with light eyes who dazzled the camera in her mother’s arms has turned 20 and has just made her film debut as the star of Shades, a horror film by director Carlo Lavagna. This young revelation is the daughter of the Oscar-winning actress and British film director Jim Threapleton, who fell in love during the filming of Julia’s journeyThey were married in 1998 but divorced in 2001, a few months after their daughter was born. Mia, born from this famous union in the cinema, has fulfilled her dream of being an actress. Kate Winslet already knew her daughter’s wishes, as she recounted during the promotion of her new series for HBO, Mare of Easttown: “I think he knew that the moment was going to come, I always suspected it. A few years ago he turned around, looked at me and told me that he wanted to try,” said the interpreter of The reader.

Shadows premiered last October in the section Alice in the city of the Rome Film Festival. The independent film shot in an abandoned hotel in Ireland combines suspense and psychological terror and focuses on the dynamics of a family in a post-apocalyptic world, where a controlling mother, played by Saskia Reeves, and her two daughters, Mia Threapleton and Britain’s Lola Petticrew, must avoid contact with daylight to survive.

Mia told Variety how his participation in this film came about. “I had just finished school, I was free from exam hell, and I was feeling excited, nervous and ready to start auditioning, hoping that opportunities would come my way. I was just hoping I had a chance to do what I had wanted to do for so long! “, reveals. What’s more Shadows it was the first film he was auditioned for and the first script he was given to read. “I couldn’t believe my luck. I read it and didn’t put it down. Which is a lot because I’m dyslexic and that means I have to read slowly and steadily to fully take things in at times. “

The protagonist of Titanic has revealed in a television interview that Mia has also landed a role in a television series in the Czech Republic, but what is really important to her is “that the people who chose her had no idea that she was my daughter “adds Kate Winslet. “Using a different last name went unnoticed by those responsible for the casting and that was essential for his self-esteem “. The young actress also had a brief role in A little chaos, where he coincided with his mother in front of the cameras.

Mia Threapleton acknowledges that her passion did not come from spending too much time with her mother on set when she was a child: “I never spent a lot of time on the sets that my mother was working on. It was always a gift on some special occasion. It’s very different when it happens to you, and not something I was lucky enough to see from afar from time to time. I really understand why my mother always stressed to me how hard work is. She is right! And I loved every second. “

