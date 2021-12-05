Kate Winslet: the unbeatable talent

At age 22, with six films released, Kate Winslet could have become the second-youngest performer in history to win an Oscar for Best Actress. Having achieved the statuette in the 1998 ceremony for his leading role in Titanic (the award went to Helen Hunt for Better … impossible), would be until today the second most precocious in that list, even over Jennifer Lawrence.

At a time when the path of promotion in Hollywood was much more rigid for his new talents, an eventual triumph at that age would have transformed Winslet’s career into something else. Perhaps he would not have cooked his stupendous row of papers in the next decade, when he did pretty much everything and just about everything to an outstanding level: from the sweetness of Discovering Neverland (2004) to the devastating rawness of Intimate secrets (2006) and the dreamlike and romantic journey of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004).

With such an early victory at the Academy Awards, the British actress acknowledged in 2015, “I would have felt the pressure to have done something and to have to maintain that level of winning streak. Instead, I was able to keep working and pushing myself. “

Again contrary to what industry trends dictated, the interpreter chose as one of her starring roles after finally winning the Oscar in 2009 (The reader) the central role of an HBO miniseries. Directed and co-written by Todd Haynes (Carol) from the novel by James M. Cain, Mildred Pierce provided five hours of Winslet delving into the storms of a woman and her family in the midst of the Great Depression.

The actress at the time assured that she imagined reloading the future with a story of that length and dramatic weight, but not immediately. “It was absolutely engrossing,” she said of the role her first and only Emmy gave her.

A decade later, when all his colleagues are scrambling to headline new stories on television, Winslet returned to HBO to embody another hard-hitting character in a miniseries, this time in the form of a police thriller that records the crimes of a small Pennsylvania town. Its protagonist in that production today on screen, Mare of Easttown, is a police officer but – according to a good part of her acting career – she has unusual bits and pieces in the genre: she is surrounded by torment, after the death of her son and the ravages that her divorce left, and at the same time a dose of laziness and cynicism in response to a world that is too overwhelming and complex.

Australian actress Angourie Rice plays her daughter in the story and talks about her experience sharing with “an industry legend.” “She brought a lot of energy, joy and humor to the set”, defines in dialogue with Worship. “She really cared about the show and cared about the people she worked with. And that’s really inspiring and admirable. “

A deployment that can be explained by the role of executive producer that Winslet had, closely involved in creative decisions and present daily in the recordings. But that’s the back room. On stage the actress plays Mare, “a disaster most of the time”, as she defined it, with a sense of familiarity and a quota of enigma, an enviable interpretive technique tanned in silent work rather than in the lights of stardom. .