Kate Winslet stole a jewel from the set of ‘Titanic’

The ‘Mare of Easttown’ series has just ended and its weekly absence promises to leave us an irreplaceable hole. Partly thanks to Kate winslet, protagonist of the HBO fiction that, apparently, will not have a second season. Maximum drama. It was during a promotional interview for said series when a journalist asked the interpreter about her iconic role in ‘Titanic’ (1997), a project from which he will never be unmarked due to its iconic nature. In this case, they asked her if she had taken something home from the filming, a question that Winslet answered yes: at the time she got a jewel that belonged to her character, Rose DeWitt. Specific, some earrings with diamonds. We know, you thought it was that blue pendant that the old woman, who is herself, throws into the sea at the end of the film, but no.

A wise choice considering that, according to Winslet, most people chose to take their dishes from the ship:

“There were those who took the White Star Line cups and plates. I did better and took some earrings … although I lost one somewhere long ago. “

Although of course, most of the people were not the protagonist of the film.

What Leonardo DiCaprio did take from the movie was all of our hearts. Getty Images

Please, the whole world should organize to search and find that other ring that the protagonist of ‘Titanic’ is missing. Either that or give her — since she didn’t take it — the drawing that Jack made of her that would have been the perfect souvenir from the shoot. Anyway, we turn the page.

During the same interview, the interpreter also answered some questions whose answer was ‘yes’ or ‘no’. Among them, if he had heard of the rumors of romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, something that the actress denied flatly – perhaps out of education and not to get into the mud. Finally, she also acknowledged that she does not know the whereabouts of the Oscar award that she won thanks to ‘The reader’ in 2009, yes, she said that she already took it out of the back of the toilet, where she herself confessed that she had it for a long time: ” I took it out of the bathroom, but I don’t know where it is exactly… I think in my son’s room ”. What a queen.

