Just like Angelina Jolie: Amelie Zilber is getting closer to the actress

Amelie Zilber and Angelina Jolie they have many things in common: voluptuous lips, blue eyes and a porcelain face. But, beyond the physical, they also share many things, they are empathetic souls, full of convictions and willing to commit to changing the world around them. They could well be mother and daughter.

The incredibly beautiful Amelie zilber was influencer, model and also got involved with UNICEF as a youth ambassador. Therefore, she increasingly developed her interest in bringing change to the world and became known in environmentalism, philanthropic causes, and charity festivals, along with other activities carried out in conjunction with NGOs and governments.

