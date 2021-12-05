Just like Angelina Jolie: Amelie Zilber is getting closer to the actress

Amelie Zilber and Angelina Jolie they have many things in common: voluptuous lips, blue eyes and a porcelain face. But, beyond the physical, they also share many things, they are empathetic souls, full of convictions and willing to commit to changing the world around them. They could well be mother and daughter.

The incredibly beautiful Amelie zilber was influencer, model and also got involved with UNICEF as a youth ambassador. Therefore, she increasingly developed her interest in bringing change to the world and became known in environmentalism, philanthropic causes, and charity festivals, along with other activities carried out in conjunction with NGOs and governments.

Amelie Zilber and Angelina Jolie are not related

It seems incredible, but Amelie Zilber has no relationship with Angelina Jolie. Her parents are Laurent and Christina Zilber. He has only one brother named Emmanuel and he is of Franco-Lebanese descent.

Although both use their influence and fame to educate their followers and fans of the world’s problems, one comes from Hollywood and the other from the world of modeling.

Angelina was the face and voice of multiple altruistic causes such as hunger in Africa, campaigns where she aimed to visualize and raise funds to improve the quality of life of low-income people in that continent, and was a special envoy of UNHCR, an international Foundation for refugees.

Amelie zilber She was one of the youngest UNICEF ambassadors and uses all of her social platforms to spread the word about politics, education and was invited to the amfAR (AIDS Research Foundation) gala in Los Angeles.

Figures like Milla Jovovich, Paris Jackson, Camila Mendes and Meg Ryan attended this gala held on November 4 of this year.

The beautiful model, who studies at Georgetown University, was proud to have been invited and shared her joy at the privilege of being able to show on her social networks, themes related to the social conscience. Other of its contents are makeup tutorials, tips for leading a healthy life and traveling.

Eclectic, sensual and beautiful, she manages to attract attention. Have you already heard of Amelie zilber? Do you think it is a worthy successor to Angelina Jolie?