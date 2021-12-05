Juan Angulo left by ambulance after a head collision in El Dorados vs Tepatilán

An unfortunate play forced the Colombian player from the Tepatitlan, Juan Angulo, to leave the field of play in an ambulance, during the game of the Alteños in view of Golden.

And it is that at minute 63 of the return game of the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021 of the Expansion League between Big fish and Tepatitllán FC, Angle had a strong head collision with Jose Zuñiga, getting the worst of it.

Angle looked for a center within the rival area, but Zuñiga He did not give the ball for lost and also sought to reject the ball causing the strong crash. The fall of the South American was so spectacular that it forced the referee to immediately stop the game.

After entering the medical services, it was determined, following the Concussion Protocol, to remove the player from the field, for which an ambulance entered to take him to the nearest hospital to carry out the corresponding tests.

Diego Guadalupe Medina entered the exchange instead of the coffee grower in the game that remains level without goals in the Banorte Stadium. The Series is in favor of Big fish with a 1-0 aggregate and if the result was maintained, they would advance to the semifinals of the tournament.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: EXPANSION LEAGUE: MORELIA VS TAMPICO WAS TERMINATED BECAUSE OF A HOMOPHOBIC SCREAM