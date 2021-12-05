Johnny Depp | The PHOTO of Amber Heard that ends a claim from the actor’s fans

You have already lost count of the number of chapters in the post-marriage story between Johnny depp and Amber heard, since since their separation they took the judicial path due to crossed accusations of violence and defamation. In 2020 there was an event that the actor’s fans lamented and believed that they could reverse the situation, but the photo published by the actress makes it clear that she achieved her mission.

When the interpreter of Jack Sparrow lost his case to the British newspaper The Sun, his career began to plummet, as Warner Bros. fired him from the Fantastic Beasts saga, where he played the villain Gellert Grindelwald, and was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen. This infuriated his followers and they quickly began virtual campaigns for them to do the same but with his ex-wife..

Finally there was no response from the production company, beyond some rumors that emerged in recent months, and she retained her place as the character Mera in the movie Aquaman 2, where he also played the same figure in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The confirmation that she will not be fired was given by Heard herself on her official Instagram account, posting a photo on the film’s recording set.

While it was heavily criticized in the Snyder Cut for unprofessional issues, It is clear that the Expanded Universe of DC Comics is happy with her, as well as some fans, who think that she plays a great role within the franchise, regardless of her problems behind the scenes.. What is certain is that hatred seems to have increased in the last hours when it became known that will continue with Warner Bros.

With this photograph it was revealed that the filming of Aquaman 2 is already taking place and by the label Jason Momoa in the post it is believed that he too is already on the recording set for the superhero sequel. In the meantime, The trial between Amber and Johnny Depp remains on standby due to delays caused by the Coronavirus pandemic and will be April 11, 2022.