Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: chronology of the confrontation between both actors | Pop culture

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have faced a tough legal battle for several years in which both have accused each other of physical and psychological violence.

Recently, the British Court of Appeal rejected Depp’s request to appeal the ruling against him of November 2020 . Depp sued The Sun newspaper for calling him a “wife beater” in an article.

By the way, we reviewed some of the most important facts of the legal battle of Depp and Heard.

2012

Depp and Heard started dating after meeting on the set of The Rum Diaries. The two ended up with their respective partners: Depp with his wife of 14 years, Vanessa Paradis, and Heard with photographer Tasya Van Ree.

2015.

Depp and Heard were secretly married. He was 52 and she was 29.

2016

Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp and obtained a restraining order against the actor. She claimed that he had thrown a phone in her face, but no domestic violence crime was registered on the date mentioned by the actress, People magazine reported.

Through her agents, Depp denied the allegations, arguing that she was seeking a quick financial solution to the divorce. In August 2016, the couple settled out of court. After the separation, Heard received $ 7 million, which according to her, donated to foundations of women victims of domestic violence, something that has questioned Depp’s defense team.

2018

Heard wrote a column in the Washington Post in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence. Although Depp’s name is never mentioned in the text, the actor sued her for libel, worth $ 50 million. The lawsuit denied that Depp had ever mistreated her and her team claimed it was all a hoax to generate “positive publicity for the actress.”

2019

Heard stated that Depp did not recall the abuse from being under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The actress claimed that he beat her and threatened to kill her. On another occasion, she claimed that he threw her across a ping pong table and hanged her. According to Heard, he still bore scars from this fact.

2020

The Daily Mail leaked calls in which Heard admits to hitting Depp. “I don’t promise you he won’t” get physical “again. Sometimes I get so angry that I lose control, “said the actress in the audio.

Depp sued the News Group Newspapers, which publishes the British daily The Sun, for referring to him as a “wife beater” in an article. In a statement, the actor claimed that Heard had defecated on his bed after an argument. Depp also accused her of cheating on him with Elon Musk and James Franco. Heard has denied both allegations.

In November 2020, a judge ruled in favor of the newspaper: “Although the plaintiff has proven the necessary elements of his cause of action for defamation, the defendants have shown that what they published, in the meaning that I have argued they had the words, it was substantially true ”, according to the ruling. Days later, the actor declared that Warner Bros. had asked him to renounce his role in the Fantastic Animals saga of the Harry Potter universe.

A group of Depp fans created an online petition for Heard to be fired from the Aquaman saga.

2021