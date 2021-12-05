JLo and Ben Affleck’s new date: to the movies with the family

Ben Affleck expresses, without realizing it, his desire to marry Jennifer López

We are still assimilating that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have decided to resume their relationship after 17 years and are living a true teenage courtship, the best example that second parties are good (sometimes), but the truth is that eight months have passed since the couple was “caught ” for the first time. Yes friend, time flies.

There is no doubt that the actor and the interpreter have become the ‘shippeo’ most popular from side to side of the globe in the last year, with the permission of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, and any image that comes to light about them raises a great ‘hype’. The last one, this past night and with his children as protagonists, has been no exception.

JLo and Ben don’t stop doing family plans. Yesterday they were seen while they went to one of the most popular cinemas in California, the ‘Regency Village Theater’, to see the movie ‘Licorice Pizza’. And they did not do it alone, both López’s twins, Max and Emme, as well as Samuel, the actor’s son, were also present.

The photos of the two of them walking snuggled together are already running like wildfire through the social networks. There is no kiss, nor is it necessary (well yes, we are not going to fool ourselves either), but the complicity they show is a reflection of the good moment in which the couple is. Could this have been the celebration of their (approximately) eight months of relationship?

Since the end of summer, Jennifer and Ben’s plans with their children do not stop repeating themselves, another piece of information that confirms that there is also a beautiful relationship between them. Outings to the mall, to the theater, to magic shows … How could they not become our new family favorite.

