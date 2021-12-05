Jennifer Lawrence and Miley Cyrus love triangle revealed | AP

Before becoming a married woman, the beautiful actress Jennifer Lawrence was one of the most coveted celebrities in Hollywood and involved in great controversy and have finally put an end to the mystery of the alleged love triangle between Jennifer Lawrence and Miley Cyrus.

As you may remember, in the past the singer Miley Cyrus and the actor Liam Hemsworth They were the couple most followed by the US media and accumulated thousands of fans on social networks.

Although the divorce that both went through more than a year ago is well known, the story that was recently known involves the actress Jennifer Lawrence in a love triangle.

Miley and Liam were together for a little more than 10 years as boyfriends and married little more than nine months before finally separating in one of the most notorious breakups of the entire decade.

Now, the Australian actor had a brief approach with his partner from “The Hunger Games”, Jennifer Lawrence, at the time they were filming the successful saga that launched them to world stardom.

And it is that when Miley and Liam broke up in 2013, it is believed that Hemsworth had a fleeting relationship with Jennifer, prompting the former Disney star to open up about her feelings for her future husband.

When Miley realized that there could be something serious between Jennifer and Liam, she decided to do something to get it back, “a source close to both told the local press.

She also reportedly wanted to do everything she could to make him realize that she was the one for him, not Jennifer.

Furthermore, the link between Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence was later confirmed by the “Joy” actress herself when asked by host Andy Cohen if she and he had been romantically close to each other, off-screen.

And in fact recently, Miley Cyrus confirmed that the first Plastic Hearts track, “WTF Do I Know?”, was inspired by her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

And while discussing the song’s lyrics, the acclaimed singer commented that sometimes she misses people more than others, and sometimes things just get easier as time heals everything.

As we mentioned earlier, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth They were secretly married in December 2018 after meeting in 2009 on the set of “The Last Song.”

The film was directed by Julie Anne Robinson and stars Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth and Greg Kinnear telling the story in a beach town where a man tries to get in touch with his estranged daughter through their shared love of music.

It is worth mentioning that this was Hannah Montana’s first serious and remote role for Cyrus and the chemistry between the actors was quite noticeable.

Eight months later they announced their separation and Hemsworth immediately filed for divorce from the American actress and singer.

In addition, in 2009 they shared their first kiss on stage although they did not make it public until 2017, in fact the photograph was shared by Cyrus in a #TBT.

Happy #InternationalKissingDay! “(# InternationalKissingDay), he wrote in the caption.” Our first kiss 8 years ago! “

However, until 2010 was the first official appearance as a couple where Miley wore a beautiful golden beige dress and, according to Hollywood Life, introduced Liam as her boyfriend that night.

And according to the American television channel E !, Miley watched Liam as a distraction and other sources told the media that he was dating someone else as well, that was how their relationship was based on letting her go and come back again and again.

