Jennifer Aniston, “The Price of Fame May Be Mental Health”

The first time we saw Jennifer Aniston on television, she was dressed as a bride and was comforted by five anonymous young men destined to become, like the mane of the bride on the run, in pop culture history. 27 years after the premiere of Friends, the pandemic forces us to talk to her as we knew her: through a screen. However, it is enough to hear his recognizable voice for a moment to forget the distance. While half of Hollywood falls in love and falls out of love thanks to the Raya application, the famous Tinder, Jennifer claims to prefer traditional methods.

That she has revolutionized the networks for congratulating her ex, Justin Theroux, and for greeting her other ex-husband with affection at the SAG Awards (in case you live on Mars, we are talking about Brad Pitt) makes it difficult for the actress to enjoy a life traditional sentimental. It should not be easy to face an interview when insistent rumors about an affair with David Schwimmer (Ross on Friends) have forced the actor’s representative to deny it. However, as she herself admits, she is an expert in not showing the world her concerns. I do know how to do it. Ohhhh yes! Oooh yeah !? he says flatly when asked if he shares with Alex, the character he brings to life on The Morning Show, (Apple TV +) the ability to instantly overcome the cameras after an emotional blow. ??

I think I’m better than her at hiding things, because I don’t go from comedy to drama in my life. She, on the other hand, has many shadows in her personal life and before the camera she has to compartmentalize. She is a master at doing it, because you have to learn to show only part of yourself. The problem is that she

hides his feelings too much and, therefore, at the end of the first season, it explodes. The new one begins with Alex months after that purge, when he decides to take time and space to do personal inventory ??, he explains. How many times does Aniston feel the need to do the same? ?? It is that I always do, like all human beings, right? We need to reflect and recharge, because if not, we would be robots going through life without a goal. Although it is inevitable to think that Jennifer is a lifelong friend (for the press she has always been the girl next door and her love life, an endless source of news), she is one of the most famous actresses on the planet. He reached one million followers just five hours and 16 minutes after opening his profile on Instagram, a network that he treats with special caution.

The actors share with the news presenters having two separate worlds, the public and the private, so we have to differentiate the public figure from the personal one, “he explains.” Television presenters have to digest news every day and have an immense responsibility in real time, and that for me is more difficult than acting, both physically and mentally. We actors have time to

write, read and learn, so it is a creative process to a certain extent more enjoyable, although sometimes it is exhausting to travel to certain emotional places ??. She also finds promoting new projects stressful, but she is not willing to score a Naomi Osaka. He said the 10 episodes of the show’s first season were the equivalent of 20 years of therapy. How many is the second? I would say the same, but the truth is that I am quite focused, so I am very good? She says after laughing. From this season I have learned a lot about communication, transparency, authenticity, morality … But, above all, about what human beings are capable of doing, because we record in the middle of a pandemic and it has been extremely rare. In the beginning, we felt like we were doing something wrong by working, as if nothing was wrong. Suddenly, that crazy situation became the new normal and we took on an exhaustive

Covid protocol. From a creative point of view, it was especially weird, because there is nothing better than your team, which is a huge family, and being apart was very strange … Not to mention how strange it is to act in such circumstances. . We rehearsed with a mask, but we took it off to record. What’s up, the virus takes a little break? We have made an immense effort to do it in the best way and considering that we have done a great job, although I have missed the connection. I have missed a lot of people ??, he says without taking a breath. Although his speech is so fluid that it might seem the result of a television reading of Teleprompter, his interjections, his sighs and the closeness of his voice denote that there is no script. The pandemic has not only changed the recording protocols, but also the script of some series, which have made the coronavirus another character.

In the first season something similar happened to us when #MeToo broke out. We had already integrated themes such as sexism, racism and competitiveness into the plot, and when the scandal was uncovered we knew we had to include it in the plot. Between March and October, the team worked hard to include the pandemic in the storyline. Before stopping, Jennifer had long thought that the normality with which they were acting was not logical. The studios were closing, the factories had stopped. Why not us? People worked from home, but as actors we don’t have the luxury of physical distance. On March 11, in the middle of filming the first episode, we decided to stop. And we realized that the argument had to change ??, he confesses. The team has done post-production for the second season … via Zoom. I know this will happen and that we will laugh when we remember the fear of getting vaccinated. This is a period that we are going to overcome and from which we have learned a lot ??. Precisely the fact that some have not wanted to be vaccinated is the reason why the actress has moved away from many close people.

If you have the Delta variant, you can still catch me. I may be sick, but I won’t have to go to the hospital or die. However, I can give it to someone who has not been vaccinated or has

health problems and he would be putting his life at risk. We have to worry more than just about ourselves ??, He explained on his social networks, where he promotes the first collection of Friends merchandise. Half of its profits go to American Care, an organization that helps those affected by the coronavirus. Julianna Margulies of The Good Wife is the newest addition to the series. She plays a news anchor who asks Aniston’s character if she thinks all the really important issues have been covered. Does Jennifer think that all the secrets have been uncovered in Hollywood? Only a few, but everything takes time. We’re on that. New rules are being written and we are struggling to find out how things work. You have to act to uncover everything. For example, when talking about the culture of cancellation, you have to take into account how unfair it is to look back 20 years and crush someone for how they behaved when things were totally different. One of her best friends, Ellen DeGeneres, has fallen victim to that culture of cancellation.

The situation is intolerable. It’s too easy to cancel someone! I don’t even know where to start, because it is an issue that affects me personally. Only in dealing with this topic does he lose some of his composure: The price of fame is different for everyone. For some, it is mental health. For others, happiness … You have to make certain sacrifices. If you insist on achieving something too vehemently, can you distract yourself from what is truly important? We remind you that not too long ago, it would have been inconceivable that a television project did not recreate itself in the competition between women, something that has no place in the series. Reese Witherspoon, protagonist and former owner of Hello Sunshine, one of the show’s producers, knows well the strength of sisterhood. ?? More and more women are telling stories. We are finally part of the creative process and therefore we create the plots. Reese’s goal is for women to write stories that will be played by women. The more projects like this, the better our stories will be. Sometimes it seems that our stories are just beginning, but women have been a very interesting group of people for a long time! Jennifer laughs. Although Reese has on occasion confessed that the culture of silence regarding abuse was part of the business, Aniston confesses that she was fortunate not to have experienced uncomfortable situations. Thank God, I have not lived through horrible moments in which I have had to shut up, but we all know that in Hollywood there is something that makes transactions happen, jobs are obtained or lost … They continue to make secret deals, and we have much to discover and uncover. You have to act. The one who commits abuses is guilty, but also the one who allows them and remains silent to enjoy a privileged situation. They let Harvey [Weinstein] keep acting too long !.

Jennifer was going to direct some chapters of the new season of The Morning Show, but thinks it would have been excessive. Acting, producing, managing the team, following the Covid protocol … It was too much, he says, making it clear that he would love to resume his plans. After directing two shorts and the movie Call me crazy, he wants to continue behind the scenes. What is not in their plans is to present informative. These people are like vampires, and some have been around for 25 years. They wake up every day at three in the morning and love their job. It seems to me a miracle that those programs, which are broadcast at seven in the morning, turn out so well. When I went to Good Morning America to prepare the role, I found a place that, from five to seven, is silent, where people are serene, they drink their coffee … And suddenly, the information comes in, the Doors open and close and at 3,2,1 … The presenter smiles at the camera and says good morning to viewers without breaking a sweat! I was sweating just seeing it! ??, he says. We say goodbye to Jennifer with the hope that we can meet soon in a cafe near Central Park that makes us feel like a character from Friends or in front of a vending machine in tribute to

The Morning Show. Maybe then we’ll talk about her progress as a director, the next rumor haunting her, or, who knows, that she’s given the online dating world a chance.