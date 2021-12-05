Jennifer Aniston and Reese Whiterspoon, stars recorded and by video call, of ‘The anthill’

Wednesday night was one of the most exciting of The anthill with up to three guests who were divided into two interviews. Joaquín Reyes, a good friend of the program, came in person to talk about his first novel. His live humor got the better of the short video and recorded interview with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Whiterspoon.

The comedian from La Mancha makes his debut as a novelist, although not as a writer, since he has several books published behind him. The high, which is its title, deals with the life of a comedian from La Mancha who is succeeding in life, but lives a week of the most complicated of his existence.

Joaquín Reyes came to the rescue to fill the time that the great guests of the night did not occupy with their short interview Atresmedia

After talking about his novel, Pablo Motos wanted to address a classic in his interviews: manías. Joaquín explained that he can’t stand “people who make noise with the pen while talking to you, or click their tongues make me nervous.” But, without a doubt, the strangest came later: “When I go up the elevator I try to strain the spit through the elevator gap”

The interview with the comedian proceeded with complete normality, even with time to carry out the science section with various experiments. The objective was none other than to extend the interview until it was time to connect Jennifer Aniston and Reese Whiterspoon, with two of the queens of American comedy who are already promoting the second season of their series.





Read also

Nacho Molina

The morning show It is the fiction that tells the life of the team of an American morning news program. They will all have to fight to raise the audience so as not to lose their job after their credit to viewers is at its lowest. From next Friday the 17th, it will be available on Apple TV.

The two actresses are protagonists and producers of it, so they are fully involved in its promotion. What might look like an interview with two stars from Hollywood He was left in just one aperitif that left the viewers with honey on the lips, since the talk lasted less than ten minutes.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Whiterspoon connected just a few minutes with Pablo Motos at the end of ‘El hormiguero’ Atresmedia

The Valencian had to make the most of the time he had available, so they began by putting those they did not know in a situation The Morning Show. “It is an exploration of the dark side of television programs, situations of the real world of television such as abuse of power, complicity, silences, also the Me too… “, Explained the ex of Brad Pitt.

This second season was filmed in the middle of the pandemic, so it became a challenge for the team, as Reese Whiterspoon explained: “We had to rewrite the scripts taking into account this new situation.” Aniston acknowledged that they were inspired in part “by you, who continued to work on television with this new normal.”

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Whiterspoon’s interview lasted just a few minutes due to more media engagements. Atresmedia

Jennifer herself wanted to clarify some statements in which she said that in the series she brings out the fury that she does not take out in her normal life: “I am not a person with a very difficult character, I go straight to the point, I do not get carried away by genius. But, when I play a character like this, I look inside to see where I have that locked anger and use it. “

Read also