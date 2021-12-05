ITunes ranking in Mexico: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Saturday, December 4

The transmission platform iTunes provides us with your subscribers the list of the 10 most viewed movies in Mexico. If you want to know which are the most successful film productions in terms of audience, you simply must scroll to the corresponding section on your website or app.

Alternatively, you can continue reading: you will find a brief description of each of them in the following paragraphs.

1. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote Venom are still trying to figure out how to live together when a prisoner on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

2. Dune

The son of a noble family seeks revenge for his father’s death while saving a planet rich in spices that he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

3. Abominable

Yi is just another teenager in the huge city of Shanghai. One day, he meets a young yeti on the roof of his building. The supposedly “abominable” creature, which has escaped from the laboratory where it was locked up, is being sought throughout the city. Together with his resourceful friends Jin and Peng, Yi decides to help him escape, they name him “Everest” and the four of them embark on an epic adventure to reunite the mythical creature with his family on the highest peak in the world.

Four. Ted

The story centers on the adventures of a man who sees his childhood teddy bear come to life due to a wish he made when he was little, turning the teddy into a foul-mouthed lazy that will completely alter his life and endanger his loving relationship with his partner, due to his totally wild behavior and his behavior outside all social norms.

5. Question of blood

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims not to have committed. Far from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

6. After: lost souls

When Tessa makes the most important decision of her life, everything changes. The secrets that come to light about his family and Hardin’s put their relationship and their future together in jeopardy. Tessa’s life begins to fall apart and nothing will be as before. Although she knows that Hardin loves her, these two lost souls are surrounded by jealousy, hatred … and forgiveness. Until now, love was enough to keep your relationship afloat, but is it really still worth it?

7. The Skin I Live In

Since his wife was burned to death in a car accident, Dr Ledgard (Antonio Banderas), an eminent plastic surgeon, has been interested in creating a new skin with which he could have saved her. Twelve years later he manages to cultivate it in his laboratory, taking advantage of the advances in cell therapy. For this, he will not hesitate to go through a door that has been strictly forbidden until now: transgenesis with human beings. But that will not be the only crime he will commit..

8. Enemy Cosmetics

Jeremiasz Angust is a successful architect who, on his way to the Tokyo airport, misses his flight because of a mysterious young woman, Texel Textor, who suddenly accosts him. The two characters will initiate a conversation that will grow rarefied until it becomes something sinister and criminal.

9. The mask

Stanley is a naive bank clerk unable to find out when he is being taken advantage of, who is bossed around by his boss, humiliated by his landlady and only his dog seems to be able to put up with. His friend Charlie invites him to go to the Coco Bongo cabaret to try to stimulate him and get him to wake up, but before that happens, the beautiful Tina Carlyle appears, who enters the bank to talk with Stanley and, incidentally, photograph the safe with a mini camera. It is then that Stanley finds a mask that gives him great powers and that also takes away all his fears: now he is free to act as he wants.

10. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

