It’s official: Dwayne Johnson / The Rock is The Foundation in Fortnite

After multitude of teasers, crazy clues and innuendo from the actor himself, we can finally confirm that yes, Dwayne johnson/The Rock is the character The foundation in Fortnite Battle Royale. He has made an appearance in the spectacular The End event of the Season 8 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2. We show it to you in all its splendor:

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass Season 8 End event was held at 22:05 CET on 12/04/2021. In one of the movie scenes of it, we saw how the character The Foundation took off his helmet, revealing the unmistakable face of The Rock / Dwayne Johnson.

You can see the sequence in question from 15:20 in the video behind the first paragraph of this news. The Foundation is going to rescue Agent Jones from the clutches of the perfidious Doctor Slone, and takes the opportunity to remove his helmet, revealing his identity.

We know, because the Season 1 Battle Pass trailer from Fortnite Chapter 3, which The Foundation will be the secret skin of this new season.

Around 1:27 in the video just above we can see that The Foundation in next season’s Battle Pass is only two pages long, reason that makes us think that it will precisely be the secret skin.

The Foundation is the leader of The seven, a mysterious organization that is dedicated to protecting the inhabitants of the island from Fortnite Battle Royale, and preserving the natural state of things, facing threats such as the Queen of the Cube or the Imagined Order and Doctor Slone. Surely we will know more about the plot of Fortnite when the new season arrives, the date of which is yet to be announced.

