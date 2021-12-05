It would already be known where and when BioShock 4 takes place

The fourth installment of BioShock is such a great mystery to the industry, that every week we come across a large number of rumors of all caliber. However, a leak released by journalist Colin Moriarty through the Sacred Symbols cycle (only available to subscribers who contribute on Patreon) indicates fairly specific data about when the game’s story takes place and the place where passes.

According to the journalist, in terms of the narrative, the game would be linked to the previous deliveries and the Cloud Chamber developers would have the goal of launching the game in 2022, although there is no data on when of the year that would happen.

BioShock 4 date and place

Moriarty indicated that the game would meet in the Antarctic city of Borealis in the 1960s and that the game is codenamed “Parkside” within the development studio. It should be noted that other sources agree on this information, so the chances of this being correct are quite high.

2K already in December 2019 had confirmed that the new installment of BioShock was in development, so the game has been in the creative process for at least two years. While Ken Levine, the game’s original director, will not be in this installment, other classic creatives from the franchise will be present, including original game designer Jonathan Pelling, art director Scott Sinclair, and design director Jonathan Pelling.