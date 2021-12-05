Is it illegal to join torn banknotes with adhesive tape ?: Banxico

It is likely that at some point in life we find ourselves with a broken bill, which we try to repair with adhesive tape to avoid wear. However, there are certain rules that you must take into account to prevent paper money from losing its value or is interpreted as an illegal act.

Is it illegal to tape torn banknotes together?

The quick answer is no, as long as the broken ticket is attached with adhesive tape transparent, because in case of joining it with the called cinnamon tape, insulating or paper can be interpreted as a broken bill which seeks to hide a aspect that he could not replicate.

What could cause you setbacks since the ticket it will have to be sent to the Bank of Mexico in order to determine if the copy is valid or if the opposite is to be done, it will be destroyed. Also, an important point is do not join the bill with fractions of another specimen, even if it is of the same denomination.

This because according to Article 236 of the Federal Criminal Code, is classified as a crime for altering money which is punishable by 5 to twelve years in prison.

“A prison term of five to twelve years and a fine of up to five hundred days will be imposed … the one that forms pieces by joining two or more fractions from different banknotes.” Article 236

What to do if I receive a badly damaged ticket?

What you can do to avoid misunderstandings or crimes, is to join the banknote with transparent adhesive tape just so as not to accelerate its deterioration and go to a bank to have the copy changed. In case of missing a piece of the ticket, This will retain its value if it does not exceed 6.16 cm², the equivalent of a coin, but if the missing area is larger, It must be examined by Banxico who will indicate if it still retains its value.

Finally, remember that receiving a ticket with a slight tear, stained by grease, oil, scratched or patterned, retain their value but in case of present a political, religious message or commercial, it is immediately unusable.

