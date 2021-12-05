Iron Man in mourning: Robert Downey Jr.’s dad dies

Robert Downey Jr.’s father died Wednesday morning at age 85 in his sleep at his home in New York City, according to his wife Rosemary Rogers.

Robert Downey Sr., a filmmaker by profession, battled Parkinson’s disease for five years before his death, according to the Daily Mail portal.

“Last night, Dad passed away peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s. He was a true maverick filmmaker and remained remarkably optimistic throughout.

“According to my stepmother’s calculations, they were happily married for just over 2,000 years. Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint and our thoughts and prayers are with you, ”wrote Robert Downey Jr. on his Instagram.

He was also an actor, writer and producer, with some of his most prominent appearances on the big screen being in films such as Magnolia, Boogie Nights, and To Live and Die in LA.

Downey’s last acting credit was in 2011 in the action comedy Tower Heist, co-starring Casey Affleck, Ben Stiller and Eddie Murphy. In 2015, he also had a brief appearance on Saturday Night Live as himself. The Iron Man star’s directorial credits include Putney Swope, Babo 73, and Balls Bluff.

Robert Downey Jr. played Iron-Man until the last installment of the Avengers. (Tommy Calle / Los Angeles Times in Spanish)

Robert was married three times: his first wife was actress Elsie Anne Downey, with whom he had two children, Allyson Downey and Robert Downey Jr.

The two divorced in 1975 and he married actress Laura Ernst, whom he was married to until her death in 1994 due to Lou Gehrig’s illness.

In 1998 he married his third wife, Rosemary Rogers, author of the bestselling Saints Preserve Us !.