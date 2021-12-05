International Volunteer Day: the altruistic exercise

This December 5 is celebrated International Volunteer Day, which aims to recognize those who support others without involving money, race, religion or gender of the people who need help.

Volunteer support can be seen in difficult situations such as earthquakes, tornadoes, famines, and even in pandemics. Covid-19 is an example of the diseases that have had the most volunteers on the front line in their combat.

The December 17, 1985, the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) invited governments to celebrate the International Volunteer Day every December 5, and urged them to adopt measures to raise awareness of the important contribution of volunteers .

International Volunteer Day is an opportunity to thank the volunteers individuals or who are part of organizations that promote the values ​​of every living being in the world.

Undoubtedly, the 1985 resolution on this matter focuses on the official proclamation which gave way in 1997, to the proclamation of the International Year of Volunteering, to be celebrated in 2001.

This day is not only for recognize those to perform altruistic tasks, but also to highlight the difficulties and needs of volunteers during their exercise.