Ibrahimovic criticized Manchester United for having deducted a pound from his payroll, after having a drink

ITALY — Zlatan Ibrahimovic rated the Manchester United, as a “small-minded” team, and gave as an example the time they charged him for a soft drink, during a concentration with the English team.

“One day I was at the hotel with the team before a game. I was thirsty, so I opened the minibar and had a fruit juice ”, that’s how the story of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the now Milan player. “My payroll arrives. I don’t normally look at her. I only do it at the end of the year to see what has come in and what has come out. But that time, I don’t know why, I was curious and realized that a pound had been taken from my monthly salary, “he recalled.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic criticized Manchester United for deducting a pound from his salary. Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic He played for Manchester United from 2016 to 2018, after passing through PSG in France and before going to the Los Angeles Galaxy of MLS.

“I called the team manager: ‘Excuse me, why did you take a pound off my pay? The team manager took one look and said: ‘It was the fruit juice from the minibar,’ ”recalled the player who won the Europa League with Manchester United.

IbrahimovicIn response to the Manchester United manager’s response, he claimed: “’Are you kidding me, really?’ ‘No I’m not. Here, if you ask for something you have to pay for it. ‘ ‘Sure, but I didn’t go to the hotel of my own free will. He was not on vacation. It was my workplace. I was there for Manchester. If I have to play and I am thirsty, I have to drink. I can’t go out to the field dehydrated, ”he mentioned.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic left Manchester United in 2018, to play with Los Angeles Galaxy, with the idea that the English team has “a small mentality”.

“Everybody thinks that Manchester United is a first-rate club, one of the richest and most powerful in the world, and seen from the outside it seemed so to me. Once there I found myself with a small and closed mind.”