Hugh Jackman wants Tom Hardy to be the new Wolverine: revealed in an interview

Hugh Jackman is recognized worldwide for his acting talent, but there is a role that shines above the rest and that is that of the mutant with adamantium claws, James Howlett, better known as Wolverine.

The Australian actor, along with Sir Patrick Stewart, holds the Guinness record for playing the same character for the longest time. He “put on” his claws for 17 years, starting with X Menin 2000 and closing its cycle with Logan in 2017.



The interesting thing is that with the purchase of 20th Century Fox by Disney, it is practically a fact that some audiovisual product will be made that includes Logan as the protagonist and introduces him to the MUC.

The question is: who will be the brave that will agree to play Logan? He definitely can’t be just any actor, as fans are asking for someone who can fill shoes as big as the ones Hugh Jackman left behind.



However, the Australian actor already has a favorite for the role. He revealed it six years ago in an interview for MTV, but the world hardly noticed.

In 2015 (two years before Logan), Jackman was in promotion of the film Bread, and the interviewer asked him if he had a candidate to become his successor when he hung up his claws. The Australian answered honestly:

“I haven’t thought about it too much, but I’ve been asked a lot. My answer is that I don’t want to make it easy for the studio. I still have at least one movie to make. I’m sure they were already talking about it and there must be an actor who is younger than me, who must have said ‘keep it a secret, but we want you after (from Hugh)’. I think Tom Hardy would be fantastic for the role. “

Of course, this interview happened before the 20th Century Fox purchase took place and Tom Hardy signed with Sony Pictures to shoot the hit movie. Venom, so it seems that the possibility of having the protagonist of Mad max as Wolverine is practically nil.

Now it only remains to wait to find out who will be the new Wolverine for the MCU, as the page The Illuminerdi ensures that Marvel Studios is in the process of producing a series for Disney + called The Mutants, which will have the X-Men and different characters from their comics in it.

Marvel comics



As revealed by the site, the series is produced by the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, and aims to start the history of mutants from scratch, so we can forget about everything seen in the 20th Century Fox tapes throughout the millennium.

How about seeing Tom Hardy as Wolverine? Are there any other actors you would like to see in the role of James Howlett? Tell us in the comments.

