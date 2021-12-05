Hugh Jackman opens the year with a bath in ice water

Hugh Jackman continues to enjoy the Christmas holidays with his family but took the opportunity to take a dip that reactivated his circulation.

The Australian opens a year in which he will play Enzo Ferrari and in which he hopes that ‘Reminiscence’ will be released.

Hugh jackman wanted to give his fans something special to kick off the new year. So he decided to take a bath on the beach with Instagram as a witness. But the sea must have been colder than the Australian expected because, although it took a while to get out, he shared an emoticon with a shivering face.

The actor of Dio wolverine a refreshing bath that usually helps circulation. It is not the first time that Hugh Jackman has used the cold to recover his muscles, since he often resorts to cryotherapy to improve his physical condition. Of course, we do not know if the 1.88 meter tall Australian ran out to dry off in a towel, to warm up in a good shelter or if he took the opportunity to train on his beloved rowing machine.

What is certain is that Hugh Jackman will continue to stay in shape because he plans to continue participating in action films or highlighting his dancing skills (see the musical by ‘The Miserables’). However, his next shoot will be for the biopic of Enzo Ferrari And it may not be that demanding on your body.

The 52-year-old actor is taking advantage of a few days relaxed to be able to enjoy his family during the Christmas season. He is not lacking in projects, since in addition to the film about the important man in Formula 1 and the automotive industry Enzo Ferrari, it will also premiere in 2021 ‘Reminiscence‘.

At the moment, yes, it seems that it is ruled out that he will be Wolverine again in any of the next films of ‘X Men’. In fact, it will also be difficult to fill your gap. “Hugh Jackman has done an incredible job with the character over the years and I think they should take a break for a while before someone else tries,” the director recently acknowledged. Joe russo.

