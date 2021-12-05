How to watch the NASA broadcast LIVE this December 4?

This December 4 will take place one of the astronomical phenomena most impressive of the year, since in some parts of the world you will be able to see a Sun eclipse, which depending on the location will be total or partial.

Because these types of eclipses are very special and are not always visible in much of the world, the POT will carry out a live broadcast of this event, in this way, everyone who accesses its YouTube channel will be able to follow it from the beginning to the end.

Solar eclipse: Where will it be seen?

NASA has indicated that this eclipse can be seen in full, only from the Antarctica right on the Weddell Sea an inhospitable but spectacular place that will offer the best viewing.

That it can only be fully seen in this part of the world is due to the fact that solar eclipses occur when the moon comes between the Sun and the Land; However, the shadow generated, which produces the darkness of the eclipse, is not very large and is only seen in a few places, indicates the US space agency.

This will be the trajectory of the total solar eclipse in Antarctica pic.twitter.com/y9lOSir5Qt – 🎅❄️🎄 The Twentys ツ 🎄☀️🎅 (@TTTwentys) December 4, 2021

Therefore, some countries may see the eclipse partially. These will be Saint Helena, Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa, South Georgia and the Sandwich Islands, Crozet Islands, Falkland Islands, Chile, New Zealand and Australia.

How to watch the transmission of the solar eclipse?

Although in Mexico it will not be possible to appreciate this incredible astronomical phenomenon, NASA has made available to users around the world a live broadcast they will do from the Union Glacier in Antarctica.

The transmission, which will be made through its channel of Youtube, It is already available and can be consulted, although the video will begin on Saturday, December 4 at 00:30 in the morning, or at 1:30 Eastern time in the United States.

In order to see it, you must access its YouTube channel. NASA further indicated that the entire eclipse It will be at 2:44 a.m. and will end at 3:37 a.m. Eastern time.