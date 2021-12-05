How to see the passage of Comet Leonard at its closest point to Earth

The passage of Comet Leonard will be a unique event in tens of thousands of years and so you can find it in the night sky.

The comet C / 2021 A1 Leonard he is a distant visitor from the Solar System. It is a huge rock made up of ice, dust and gas that comes from the oort cloud, a region that extends beyond Neptune to nearly a light-year from our Sun and surrounds our cosmic neighborhood.

About 35,000 years ago, when the first cave paintings appeared and the time of the Neanderthals was coming to an end, Comet Leonard was in the aphelion (the point of its orbit furthest from the Sun), about 525 billion kilometers (about 3,500 times the distance that separates the Earth from the Sun).

This December, its long journey to the inner Solar System will bring its closest approach to Earth and will be possible to observe it in the night sky, a unique event in a human life.

How and when to see Leonard’s comet

C / 2021 A1 Leonard was discovered on January 3, 2021 by Greg Leonard, an astronomer from whom it took its name after first sighting it from the Mount Lemmon Observatory in Arizona, United States. At that time, Leonard was between the orbits of Jupiter and Mars, traveling in the direction of the inner Solar System, about 70.6 kilometers per second.

Almost a year later, Comet Leonard will have its closest approach to Earth next December 12, 2021 at 07:54 (GMT -6), when it is 34.9 million kilometers from our planet. And although its brightness will increase as it gets closer to Earth, it will also be closer to the horizon, making it difficult to observe.

In the northern hemisphere, the best time to observe Leonard will be the first eleven days of December a couple of hours before sunrise. Around 05:00 am (GMT -6), Leonard will appear in the east on a downward trajectory that will pass through the constellation of the Boyero, approaching the horizon as November 12 approaches.

How to find Comet Leonard in the night sky?

A practical way to locate the path of Comet Leonard is to focus between constellation of the Great Bear and Arthur (the third brightest star in the night sky in the constellation of the Boyero).

Although astronomers predict that Leonard’s brightness will reach a magnitude between 5 and 2.5 In the week before December 12 (as a very faint star barely visible to the human eye), the brightness and visibility of comets is unpredictable.

Most likely it is almost impossible to observe with the naked eye in skies with minimal light pollution. Instead, heor it will be better use binoculars or an amateur telescope from rural areas or with skies free of light pollution.

If the nights of the second week of December offer clear skies, Leonard will appear as a fuzzy point that will reveal more details (like its tail and comma) as December 12 approaches and longer-range optical instruments are used.

After December 12, Leonard will become an increasingly distant object and it will still be possible to observe it at dusk in the southwest, accompanying Venus after the sun sets.

Three weeks later, Comet Leonard will continue its course towards the inner planets and will finally reach the perihelion (the point of its orbit closest to the Sun) on January 3, 2022, to start a one-way trip beyond our Solar System.

