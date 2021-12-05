How much is Sylvester Stallone’s fortune?

Sylvester Stallone has a long and successful career in the world of cinema. The Italian-born American actor, screenwriter, producer and director has given life to two iconic characters in film history, Rocky Balboa and John Rambo. Precisely this last character saw his last installment of the historical saga, these days, with “Rambo: Last Blood”.

Like the four previous installments, Sylvester He once again took on the role of “John Rambo”, leading a cast in which the presence of the Spaniards Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Óscar Jaenada stands out.

A brief synthesis of this final point in the “Rambo” saga: After having lived through hell, John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) retires to his family ranch, but his rest is interrupted by the disappearance of his goddaughter after crossing the border with Mexico. The war veteran sets out on a dangerous journey in search of him, facing one of the most ruthless cartels in the area. Thus he discovers that, after the disappearance of the girl, there is a hidden trafficking network. Thirsty for revenge, he must complete one last mission by redeploying his combat skills.

Sylvester Stallone He has raised a lot of money with the aforementioned sagas and with the dozens of other films in which he has participated as an actor or director. For fans who wonder what the American’s heritage is, the Forbes site estimates the New York native a fortune of around 325 million euros.

Source: Instagram Sylvester Stallone

Not for nothing Stallone acquired at the end of 2020 a residential complex in Palm Beach (Florida) where it had to pay a colossal amount of 28.8 million euros. The “Rocky Balboa” interpreter joined celebrities such as Jon Bon Jovi, Ariana Grande, Rod Stewart, Bill Gates, Tiger Woods, Vanilla Ice and Howard Stern, among others, who already have residences in that exclusive area.