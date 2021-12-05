He becomes a doctor inspired by his mother, a nurse by vocation

What makes him most happy in his profession is being able to teach and help others.

Dr. Dev Boodoosingh, Intensive Pulmonologist and Director of Critical Care at San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center.

His mother’s professional health career and the life testimony he lived with her inspired him to become what he is today, a critical care pulmonologist with a different humanistic vision.

Initially, his father who was immigrant from Trinidad and Tobago He came to Puerto Rico to work and settled in the Yauco area. The specialist was born in this municipality and was raised with his sister.

He studied biology at the University of Puerto Rico and then went on to study the career of Medicine at the Autonomous University of Guadalajara of Mexico.

In 2005 he returned to Puerto Rico where he began specializing in internal medicine. From 2010 to 2012 he was studying Pneumology and in 2013 he finished in the critical care area.

The doctor mentioned that in the beginning he always had the influence of the health sciences, since his mother was a nurse, and one of his uncles and aunt also worked in this field.

His mother, whom he remembers as the person who forged the professional he is today, had cancer which affected part of his lungs.

At that time, a pulmonologist was the one who assisted her during the final stage of her life, he felt great admiration for this doctor, since he was a very empathetic and very professional person during her treatment. For this reason, he began to feel an affinity for the specialty of pulmonology.

He mentioned his sister whom he fully trusts, and comes when he needs some advice. On the other hand, her father lives as an independent person, and it was he who always instilled in her to fight and sacrifice to obtain the things that are longed for in life.

Dr. Dev Boodoosingh confirms his commitment on a daily basis in dealing with his colleagues and patients. The responsibility and commitment of the team is key in comprehensive care. Case and treatment reviews are specific points that you discuss with your colleagues. Respect for his profession is what moves him every day.

One of the situations that has impacted him the most has been the Covid-19 pandemic, since it has taught him to appreciate more what he has and to miss what he had more. Now it is a challenge for the doctor to stay healthy and avoid any disease, because with the pandemic, he is afraid of being a carrier of the virus and although he follows all biosafety protocols, he is always in contact with positive patients.

“Vaccination has been very effective in reducing the risk, not only of getting infected, but in developing severe disease, I believe that the side effects are already described, but what drug does not have a side effect? even acetaminophen can cause liver failure, “said the specialist.

In addition, another challenge for the doctor is to take time to fulfill all his responsibilities, taking into account that he is also an educator, emphasizing that it gives him great satisfaction to see future doctors become prepared and successful professionals.

On the other hand, something that makes him happy is having achieved his studies and the possibility of successfully treating a patient and that that patient returns to his family thanks to his service.

Currently, Dr. Dev is married to Dr. Amarilis Santiago and is the father of 3 children. He describes his wife as a great support, since he knows the profession and knows the sacrifices that it requires, he also comments that his children are the best part of his life.

“Although my free time is very limited, I try to spend it with my family, and one of my favorite moments is probably doing recreational fishing with my friends or my cousins ​​and although sometimes we don’t fish at all, it is a therapeutic moment for me,” he said. the doctor.

Finally, he concluded by stating that the profession as a doctor is very sacrificed. However, this one has very rewarding moments that make any effort worthwhile.