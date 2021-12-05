Halo Infinite’s new multiplayer game modes are almost here

Halo Infinite multiplayer is on for everyone. It is true that we can already find a set of game modes available with which to liven up the wait for the campaign mode, but right now what all fans really want is that the game lists be implemented in this free facet Party, Free For All and SWAT

After listening to all the requests that have been made in Halo Support, 343 Industries has started to work on a new update that includes these playable aspects present today in the Master Chief’s collection.

Halo Infinite will soon receive new game modes

From Redmond, they have already confirmed that they will not be available before December 8, however John junyszek has commented that they are doing their best to have them ready before Christmas. Although, beware that the thing does not end here, since among its plans we can find the typical testing process with which to guarantee that everything works correctly.

This is because right now they want to be sure that a patch is going to be published, in which all the parameters that have been adjusted during its development have been included.

We have read your feedback and are working on plans to add the Fiesta, SWAT and Free-For-All playlists. They won’t arrive before December 8, but the team is working hard to include them before the end of the year. Our goal for these events is to test the new modes before adding them to the catalog. We will monitor their status and adjust them if necessary, however we are excited to implement these updates before the holidays.

Remember that the Halo Infinite campaign mode will be released on December 8 for Xbox Series, Xbox One, Cloud Gaming and PC.