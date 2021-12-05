Grindelwald’s crimes’ on laSexta

laSexta broadcasts tonight, at 9:30 p.m., a new pass of ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’. Directed by David Yates in 2018, the film stars Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Johnny Depp, Zöe Kravitz, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Dan Fogler, Claudia Kim, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Kevin Guthrie and Derek Riddell, among others.

Carrying out his threat, Grindelwald escapes from custody and has begun gathering followers, most of whom are unsuspecting his true intentions: raising pureblood wizards to reign over all non-magical creatures. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) recruits his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that await. The lines are drawn as love and loyalty are put to the test, even among the closest friends and family, in an increasingly divided magical world.