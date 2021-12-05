‘Great goal … ah no, it happened outside’; ESPN Commentator Commits OSO Live

Editorial Mediotiempo

The matchday 16 of the A series not only did he bring good games and many goals, but now so far one of the bloopers of the season, well the ESPN commentators, Jorge Barril and Vito De Palma, they believed that Zaniolo had marked the 1-3 in Roma vs Inter, But the reality is that his shot went through the side.

The Rome from Jose Mourinho lived a nightmare moment at the Olympic, well lost 3-0 to Inter Milan, a fact that left them in fifth position and that brought the ‘Nerazzurri’ closer to the leadership of the competition.

ESPN’s BEAR in Zaniolo’s near-goal

As mentioned, the Rome vs Inter and the visit was already winning by 0-3; at one point, Nicoló Zaniolo, de La Loba, fired a powerful shot that hit the near post, a fact that the commentators of ESPN believed it was a goal.

For him first angle of the play it seemed that the goal was legitimate, but when the A series commanded other repetitions and moved behind the arc and one of the sides, you can see that the ball passes through one side, which caused the commentators bear who were already singing the goal.

“Roma goal. What a goal. Golazo. A great goal by Zaniolo and again the ‘law of the ex’. Very good definition, ”said Barril. “Break a streak of thirteen games without being able to score, Zaniolo, I repeat, you have to be patient with him ”, commented De Palma.

Seeing the repetition and realize that it was not a goal, both of them they accepted their mistake in a comical way, Well, the image of the Series A had fooled them, and not only that, but the very marker transmission also changed to 1-3 for Roma, But it was all part of the moment

East video It has been done viral and it is not for less, because it is not entirely common for a goal to be sung for so long without noticing that the ball had not entered.