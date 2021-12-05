Grammy 2022: Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo lead the nominations

Justin Bieber, Billie eilish and Olivia rodrigo lead the nominations of the next edition of the awards Grammy to be delivered on January 31 in Los Angeles.

But it’s the jazz musician Jon batiste —TV star, leader of a musical band and with a Oscar for the soundtrack of the movie “Soul” – the one with the most options to increase his collection of awards with the Grammy Awards, since he has eleven nominations in the highest categories.

Bieber will choose eight awards, as well as HER and the rapper Doja cat.

Eilish aspires to seven awards, the same as Olivia Rodrigo, former actress of the channel Disney who hit the pop scene this year with his song “drivers license.”

In the category for the best album of Latin pop The albums “Vertigo”, by Pablo Alboran, “My Loves”, by Paula Arenas, “Made in the old way”, by Ricardo Arjona, “My Hands”, by Camilo, “Mendó”, by Alex Cuba and “Revelation”, by Selena Gomez.

In the category of best urban music, compete Rauw Alexander, Bad bunny, J Balvin, Karol G, Alex Cuba and Kali Uchis.

This 64th edition has expanded the number of nominees in its most prestigious general categories, going from 8 to 10, in the face of insistent criticism for the lack of diversity in the awards of the Recording Academy.

The joint interpretation of Lady Gaga and Tony bennettThe 95-year-old popular singer has six nominations for his work on “Love For Sale.”

And the rapper and music mogul Jay Z —A regular critic of the Academy, which organizes the Grammy Awards — is now the artist with the most nominations in the history of these awards, with 83.

So far he was tied with the legendary producer Quincy jones, who was 80.

In the meantime, Kanye west has four nominations for his album “Donda”.

West will face Taylor Swift as best album, the only category in which she competes this year thanks to her album “evermore”.