Gignac received discriminatory shouts and objects from the tribune in León, FMF awaits a report from the commissioner

The Mexican Soccer Federation will review the report of the commissioner of the semifinal back to analyze any sanction

André-Pierre Gignac, forward of Tigers, received discriminatory shouts, when he left the game between Lion and the Nuevo León team, in addition, they threw objects at him when he passed to one side of the stands of the Esmeraldas stadium. In the Mexican Soccer Federation They will review the report of the match commissioner to analyze any sanction.

This is absolutely unacceptable … and it was not the only incident from the rostrum. Let’s see what the Disciplinary Commission decides on Monday: notice of veto plus fine, or veto of stadium for the Final in León. pic.twitter.com/rCpmTaNmls – Leon Lecanda (@Leonlec) December 5, 2021

The fans of the emeralds shouted at him: “put .., put .., put ..”, when the Frenchman passed to one side of the stands, when he left the exchange and had to leave the field on the wing. They also threw objects at him, at the same time as the players of the Lion he asked his followers to remain calm.

In the Mexican Soccer Federation, await the report of the commissioner who was in charge of the game, to analyze any sanction against the emerald team, which is in the final of the Opening 2021.

Homophobic expressions in football stadiums have been persecuted by national and international authorities, such as FIFA and the Mexican Soccer Federation. The FMF has already vetoed stadiums of the MX League, as happened to Cruz Azul in the playoffs, while FIFA has punished the Mexican National Team with games behind closed doors.

In the event that the discriminatory cry is reported, an ex officio investigation will be opened, which could even lead to a veto party for the Lion, who expects rival in the final of Opening 2021.

Some days ago, Tigers was sanctioned with a veto notice, for invasion of the field, in addition to that in the second leg between Nuevo León and Lion, it is observed that in the end the fans throw objects at the players they direct Miguel Herrera.