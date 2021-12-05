Gignac began to scold the doctor of concussions in game vs León

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 04.12.2021 22:18:36





The first half of the Vuelta Semifinal between Tigers and Lion was warm, knowing that the game is the pass to Final and André-Pierre Gignac made his game, in which he ended scolding even the doctor designated by Liga MX.

Near the end of the first half, defender Juan Sánchez Purata collided with Diego Reyes in the head, so the doctor He approached the doctors of the royal box to review them, since he is in charge of ensuring that the concussion protocol is complied with.

However, the French striker approached claim to doctor Armando Ruíz because he wanted to get the two defenders out to check on the blow to the head, since the next play was a corner kick.

Finally Purata had to leave and rejoined on the next play, another corner kick and Gignac He even went to claim the whistler too Ramos Palazuelos, who ended up admonished Santiago Colombatto for the same situation at the end of the first half

The controversy with Cesar Ramos started from minute 2 with the attempted kick in the face of Rafael Carioca to Colombatto when the Argentine committed a foul and the three yellows that he took from the Green Panzas.