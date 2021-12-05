George Clooney faces criticism for comments about parenting without help during confinement

George Clooney faces criticism for the comments he made about raising his children and his wife Amal Clooney without help during confinement, and why the couple “only” employ a part-time nanny.

The star of Midnight sky, 60, who shares the four-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with human rights lawyer, discussed her parenting preferences during an interview with The Guardian, in which Clooney revealed that they prefer to employ only a part-time babysitter because Amal likes to participate.

In response to a question about whether the celebrity couple employs multiple babysitters, Clooney replied, “We don’t, because it’s very important to Amal. [estar involucrada]. We have a babysitter four days a week and the rest of the time we are alone ”.

The actor went on to reflect on the couple’s experience raising their children during the pandemic, as Clooney noted that the couple had no help “for a whole year.”

“And during the confinement we were alone, for a whole year!” He told the outlet, adding: “I felt like my mother in 1964, washing dishes and six loads of clothes a day.”

On social media, Clooney’s comments drew criticism, as some readers questioned why the couple need help raising their two children.

“Why do they need a babysitter to start with? Only two children. I’m just asking, ”one person tweeted.

Another reader disagreed with Clooney’s comments on parenting during the pandemic, asking, “Do you expect to be applauded? “We had to take care of our children alone for a full year.” Please. George, families have been doing this for CENTURIES … and with much less than you. “

“Very brave of you,” another person added sarcastically.

This is not the first time Clooney has opened up about parenting amid the pandemic, as he previously joked during an interview with W Magazine saying that the hobbies she took during confinement included cleaning her children.

“I’ll tell you what I’ve taken as a hobby: two or three loads of clothes a day, the dishes all damn day, because these kids are all lazy,” he declared. “Apparently, you have to wash your children from time to time.”

The actor’s candid comments about fatherhood come after he recently opened up about the fact that he wanted to be a father only after meeting Amal.

Talking to Marc Maron on the podcast WTF with Marc MaronClooney recalled, “Listen, I didn’t want to get married. I did not want to have children ”.

However, according to Clooney, that changed “when this extraordinary human being came into my life and I fell head over heels in love.”

“Then I knew, from the moment I met her, that everything was going to be different,” he said, before revealing that the couple finally decided to have children after being married for a year.

The actor and lawyer tied the knot in September 2014 before welcoming their children in 2017.