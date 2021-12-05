Gabriella Brooks opens up about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth for the first time

It has been more than two years since Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus ended their relationship, including divorce, and, since then, they have both rebuilt their lives separately. After the breakup, the actor began a relationship with the model Gabriella Brooks with which, contrary to her relationship, the singer has tried to keep in the most absolute intimacy.

The harsh 2020 only strengthened their relationship and, in the middle of 2021, their first pictures together, thus making their relationship official with a post by the actor in which the model appears next to the Hemsworth family at a charity gala.

Very in love in strict privacy

Few are the images that one has of both together and they have barely spoken to talk about their partner … until now. The model has broken her silence in an interview for Stellar Magazine, where she has spoken openly about her relationship with the youngest of the Hemsworth brothers.

The model has revealed that her last 12 months “have been some of the best of my life”, despite the circumstances. And the model is absolutely in love with Liam, although she prefers to maintain her personal relationships in the strictest intimacy.

As Gabriella herself has explained, she wants to keep her relationship in the private sphere and not show her private life: “My relationship is very, very important and sacred to me. In this industry so many things are exhibited, that there are some that I prefer to keep alone. for me “, explained the model, who does not want public opinion to get involved in their relationship.





Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks // GTRES





Maintains a good relationship with the Hemsworths

Despite everything, the model maintains a great relationship with your partner’s familyincluding his brother Chris Hemsworth and his wife, the Spanish Elsa Pataky. In fact, he has confirmed that they have welcomed him with open arms: “They are great, they are the most beautiful people and I am very lucky to meet you“.

And she is not the only one who feels that way, as Liam Hemsworth’s family has also fervently supported the actor’s relationship with the model. As confirmed by a source close to the E! Family, the Hemsworths are “very happy for Liam” for having found Gabriella Brooks, as “it brought out the best in him”.

Also, the couple just moved back to LA, as confirmed by the model, who passed the pandemic in her partner’s homeland, Australia.