From chalán to naturopathic medicine vendor – El Sol de Acapulco

Forged in the culture of effort, Cristian preferred to stop being a chalán and become expert naturopathic medicine salesman , following the therapeutic procedure based on herbal medicine (medicinal plants).

In a small redoubt on the sidewalk of Cuauhtémoc avenue, he installs a sheet and shows a variety of medicinal plants, which they cure from a simple flu to a headache, even more serious diseases.

He explained that, he learned the trade from an aunt and can identify that a sick person suffers, “he just asked him what hurts him and I give him the appropriate medicine, then they visit me already cured.”

He said that he used to work as a chalan in an urban truck, where the driver gave him a little of his earnings, depending on how the day painted, so he better looked for his aunt and started selling medicinal plants, learned well and became independent.

Do you think you are ready to consult and sell naturopathic medicine?

Of course I am prepared, my aunt taught me well and I have my clients, who seek me out because I have given them medicinal plants that, if they have been cured, “when a sick person comes to me, I quickly identify their ailment.

But if their naturopathic recipes are effective?

Look, I explained to you, I read that there is an interrelation between the human body and nature, so that the health of the environment is closely linked, so if you take the correct potion you will heal from the disease you suffer.

But it is a great responsibility, right?

Of course, that is why you have to identify the type of plants that are going to be used for each disease and prescribe it to the patient, but it is nothing more than ingesting naturopathic medicine, it must also be given a lot of attention.

And so, this “expert” in naturopathy attends to his select clientele, who are inclined towards natural medicine and not towards medical professionals.