From bricklayer and “carpetoso” to celebrity

The American participant in films such as the saga “Transformers”, “The Fighter”, “Lone Survivor”, published a funny video on his Instagram account in which he sees himself drinking Presidente beer and joking with a group of Dominicans.

The animated film is shot under the direction of the Welshman Simon Cellan Jones, and co-starring Simu Liu. “Arthur the King” is based on real events that occurred to the Swedish team that participated in the Huairasinchi Adventure World Championship in Ecuador in 2014.

Mark Wahlberg is a native of Boston, being the youngest of nine children, he went through jail and then tried his luck as a model, singer and, finally, actor, a facet in which he ended up succeeding.

The hardships of a humble family made him drop his studies at age 14 to work as a bricklayer, unfortunately he entered an underworld of drugs and petty crime that even made him go through jail for two months, accused of a street robbery.

At 15, Wahlberg and three friends chased three African-American children while shouting racist words and throwing stones at them.

The next day, he and others chased down a group of schoolchildren who were out on a beach excursion, shouting racial slurs at them, throwing rocks at them and calling on other “white children” to join them in the bullying.

Later came more racial incidents until he was arrested and sentenced to two years in prison, although he only served 45 days of his sentence.

In 2014 and 2016, he requested pardons for his convictions, although he later dismissed them.

Personally, his life also took a big turn after he married model Rhea Durham on August 1, 2009, in Beverly Hills, close to where they live.

The couple has four children, two girls: Ella Rae (born in 2003) and Grace Margaret (in 2010) and two boys: Michael (2006) and Brendan Joseph (2008).

Mark Wahlberg has had a foundation named after him since 2001 to help disadvantaged youth. “It’s about giving street children opportunities.”